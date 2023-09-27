Namibia Breweries improves product quality control through modern technology

Keyrus helped instil a true data culture within the manufacturer’s operations.

Keyrus has redesigned Namibia Breweries’ product quality control application. The result? A modern, scalable solution that has significantly increased reporting speed, improved user experience and boosted productivity.

This development is the latest milestone in the leading brewery’s year-long partnership with Keyrus on a company-wide journey to full digital transformation.

The business case

As an innovative drive to upscale and upgrade its legacy application data systems in order to increase productivity, speed, reliability and agility, Namibia Breweries acquired a faster quality testing process to enable more agile product testing and distribution.

With support from Keyrus, the system further improved management reporting on the product quality matrix with modern architecture and scalability. In addition, there was a total redesign of the data flow, or storage logic, to support rigorous data management.

The brewery ultimately sought a modernised user experience that was routed in its existing application to ensure seamless user adoption.

The solution

With its strong competence in the data and digital space, across multiple industry verticals, Keyrus has helped to instil a true data culture within the manufacturer’s operations. As the latest step on this journey, Keyrus was tasked with this quality control application restructure.

“In this case, we completely redesigned the original MySQL database, which was structured more as a warehouse, into a star schema,” explains Calvin Anderson, BI & Analytics Engineer at Keyrus. “This created an on-premises MSSQL database suitable for transactions and allowing for a quick, responsive web application. It also helped to remove data that was duplicated throughout the tables.”

The experts at Keyrus then used ASP.Net as the framework for the rebuild, during which they focused on the end user-experience. They ensured a similar user interface flow to the original application and redesigned certain pages to provide a better user experience, especially when navigating through the application.

The new solution is linked to a Tableau front-end to enable end-users to access, analyse and report on the data. It encompasses Row-Level Security (RLS) using Entitlement tables. This enables a tiered access of the data based on the access levels granted to the individual users.

Benefits

Namibia Breweries today boasts a solid database structure for ease and accuracy of reporting.

“The solution has significantly reduced application load times resulting in greater speed and little to no latency. The user experience has also been significantly improved through the addition of a modern front-end and improved ease of use. This ensured a seamless transition to the new application, reducing downtime and increasing user adoption,” says Andre Engelbrecht, Manager of Industrial Control Systems at Namibia Breweries.

The new data quality control application is fully scalable. Both the front- and back-end architecture have been designed to allow for new features to be added easily or adaptation to meet changing requirements.

“We are delighted to have successfully completed yet another project for Namibia Breweries, a progressive, modern company that recognises the importance of continuous technology improvements,” notes Craig Andrew, Head of Data and Analytics at Keyrus.

“We pride ourselves on our reputation as a recognised expert and a trusted partner that customers repeatedly return to as we strive to make their data matter,” concludes Andrew.