Nova 4K Ultra HD Android TV Box is your new Google Assistant

From high-quality video streaming to dimming the lights and listening to your favourite music at the touch of a button, the Netogy Nova 4K Ultra HD Android TV Box has it all. Nology presents what is one of the most advanced Android TV devices on the market – the brand new Netogy Nova 4K Ultra HD Android TV Box.

Designed with innovation at heart and efficiency in mind, the Nova is powered by the latest Google certified version of Android TV 11 and equipped with class-leading 16GB storage and next-generation quad-core 64-bit CPU for smooth, uninterrupted 4K Ultra HD viewing. The Nova is one of the first devices on the market to support the new AV1 video codec saving up to 30% bandwidth, while retaining the same video quality. More importantly, it is Google and Netflix certified, ensuring that all your apps are running at their optimum performance and resolution. Additionally, this also means the device will receive continuous firmware and app updates to make it future-proof.

"The Nova connects you to a world of information and gives you an easier way to enjoy all the entertainment you love," says Grant Robertson, Product Manager at Nology, "whether streaming from your favourite apps, listening to music, or playing games."

Quality streaming at your fingertips

You can now enjoy crystal clear 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10+ for your favourite shows on Netflix, YouTube, DSTV, Showmax, Disney+, Prime Video and more. The Nova offers versatility and convenience with cutting-edge performance and technology.

Perfectly positioned to outperform any leading smart TV box on the market, the Nova is equipped with:

16GB storage – twice the industry standard. Now you can store more apps and content without compromising your TV's performance.

The latest Google certified version of Android TV ensures you don't miss out. Enjoy access to over 5 000 apps designed specifically for TV viewing from the official Google Play store.

Easy access to unlimited original content from the Android ecosystem. All of your favourite streaming platforms are in one place, with many more added daily. Enjoy unlimited entertainment options all from the convenience of the Nova Android TV 11 platform.

Voice recognition and Google Assistant support via the Bluetooth remote control for effortless browsing. Integrate your Nova TV Box with the rest of your Google Assistant smart-home technology and have it dim the lights or answer any of your questions.

Built-in Chromecast technology lets you quickly display your photos, videos, music and other content you love from your favourite device right to your TV with ease.

Dual-band WiFi 5 connectivity, as well as an Ethernet port for wired connectivity via a network cable.

Get your hands on the new Nova 4K Android TV Box

The Nova 4K Ultra HD Android TV Box is available from various leading stores, including Makro and Takealot.

The Netogy trademarked brand is owned by Nology and fully backed and supported by Nology’s experienced technical and commercial resources.

Nology offers professional local support through their dedicated technical support team, warranty centre and help desk to deliver exceptional pre- and after-sales support.

Click here to find out more about the Netogy Nova Android TV Box.