BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Channel
  • Home
  • /
  • Channel
  • /
  • Netsurit a proud participant in Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

Netsurit a proud participant in Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

Issued by Netsurit
Johannesburg, 05 Dec 2023
Visit our press office Netsurit Press Office
Security is a team sport.
Security is a team sport.

Netsurit today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Netsurit was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cyber security,” said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice-President, Microsoft Security Business Development. “Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Security Copilot partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defences and make the promise of AI real.”

Netsurit is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility.

“I am pleased to announce that Netsurit is working together with Microsoft to integrate Security Copilot into our SOC operations. This new technology will provide significant efficiency gains and improve the way our analysts respond to current threats. We are excited about this aligning effort's potential and believe it will be a game-changer for our clients and our security operations.”

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

Netsurit

With headquarters in Johannesburg and New York, Netsurit is a global Managed Services Provider that delivers remarkable results. For organisations battling the non-stop challenges of the modern workplace but lacking end-to-end IT expertise, Netsurit ensures your business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient. Netsurit helps accelerate growth, increase productivity, and drive business excellence through digital innovation and transformation. Its culture is based on the tenet, “Supporting the Dreams of the Doers.”

Editorial contacts

Jolandi Marais
Marketing Manager
ZA: (011) 555 7000 | Service Desk: (086) 044 4342
jolandim@netsurit.com
See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.