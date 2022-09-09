SEIDOR in Africa offers easy ERP, accessible business improvement

SMEs in the wholesale and distribution sector now can streamline their business processes and gain real-time visibility into processes that integrate operations with finance and admin. Up until now, the costs and complexity of rolling out an integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) system have posed a major obstacle to their ambitions.

That picture has changed with the launch of Express Edition: Wholesale and Distribution from SEIDOR in Africa – a template-based software as a service (SaaS) solution that enables such companies to get up and running with SAP Business One within four to eight weeks. Now even start-up wholesalers and distributors can start running in a secure, fully managed private cloud environment with a three-user entry point.

The fully scalable Express Edition turns ERP software into an operating expense with a transparent cost per user per month. The solution fully uses SAP’s global best practice processes for operational and finance departments and the newly configured solution offers significant business accelerators for business owners who seek to gain efficiencies in their business.

SEIDOR in Africa’s accelerated methodology deploys a preconfigured SAP Business One solution that enables SMEs to optimise the flow of information, materials and cash in its business. The solution includes all end-to-end functionality a wholesaler or distributor needs to run their business, including warehousing, inventory, sales, procurement, planning and business finance functionality.

“In these challenging times of rising inflation, high fuel prices and disrupted supply chains, SMEs in the wholesale and distribution sector need to be smart and efficient if they are to thrive,” says says Andre Adendorff, Director of Presales, SEIDOR in Africa.

“Yet all too many businesses in this industry manage operations via unwieldy manual processes and sprawling spreadsheets. With Express Edition, we enable them to fast-track the deployment of a fully integrated ERP solution that gives them complete visibility into their business and full control over their processes. We like to think of it as easy ERP and accessible business improvement.”

Express Edition: Wholesale and Distribution, which is due to be launched into SADC & East Africa regions in the coming month, allows businesses to benefit from an ERP platform in the cloud. It completely eliminates the need for internal IT resources to maintain such a solution.

Based on its years of experience and numerous implementations in the wholesale and distribution industry, SEIDOR in Africa has created a preconfigured ERP solution based on industry best practices. Because there is no need for a lengthy scoping and design phase, the solution can be deployed at a fraction of the cost and time it usually takes to implement an ERP solution.

End-users gain access to ERP processes from anywhere, with a system that offers the most up-to-date functionality. Not only does this enable a business to run more efficiently and gain better control over its core processes, it also provides a platform which supports new business models and simplifies digital transformation.

SEIDOR’s template-based approach offers several attractive benefits, including fast implementation of best business practices. The rapid implementation time and a low-disruption approach minimises the impact of the roll-out on the business, allowing operations to continue as usual. Once implemented, the solution offers process harmonisation across business units and reduced operational costs.

Adendorff says: “We are extremely excited to offer SME wholesalers and distributors a fast and affordable way to optimise business performance, accelerate operational best practice and ensure business agility. Within weeks, users can tame the paperwork and manual processes that inhibit their agility and efficiency. Express Edition: Wholesale and Distribution is a scalable platform that can grow with the business, offering a platform for innovation and competitive differentiation in a dynamic market.”