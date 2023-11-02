ZTE wins 'Most Innovative Enterprise PON Use Case' award for Light Campus solution at Network X 2023

ZTE wins for Light Campus solution.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, today announced it has been honoured with the prestigious Most Innovative Enterprise PON Use Case award for its groundbreaking Light Campus solution at Network X 2023, held in Paris, France.

In the city of Nanjing, Jiangjun Mountain Office Park, a comprehensive facility accommodating over 6 000 employees, required gigabit cloud desktop access for all staff members. ZTE's Light Campus 10G all-optical solution has provided 1 000Mbps connectivity to office desks and supported concurrent 200Mbps access for every employee. This solution ensures seamless, high-bandwidth coverage, one fibre for multiple access, versatile network management, maintenance and on-demand service upgrades in enterprise campus scenarios, ultimately establishing a dependable and intelligent digital campus.

Compared to traditional ethernet switch networking, ZTE's Light Campus solution offers significant reductions in equipment and cabling costs, as well as power consumption. Through all-fibre deployment, it satisfies future service requirements, supports fibre connectivity to various devices and allows for bandwidth upgrades without changing the transmission medium, leading to lower maintenance costs and substantial opex savings.

ZTE's achievement of this prestigious award underscores the company's formidable technical expertise and innovation in the realm of enterprise PON network applications.

The Network X Awards 2023, organised by Informa, a prominent international organisation specialising in events, digital services and academic knowledge, aims to honour accomplishments, ingenuity and excellence within the telecommunications industry. Network X combines 5G World, BBWF (Broadband World Forum) and Telco Cloud, uniting both fixed and mobile markets under one roof.