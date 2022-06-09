ZTE takes the spotlight at 5G MENA 2022

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has won the “Best Mobile Transport Solutions to Connect 5G Services” Award at 5G MENA 2022, with its “5G Transport Network Enabling Telco's Digital Transformation” solution.

ZTE, as the diamond sponsor of the event, shared its rich experience and profound insights into 5G commercialisation, 5G services and 5G private networks.

5G MENA, focusing on advancing and commercialising 5G, is the leading telecommunications industry event in the Middle East and North Africa. Over 250 operators attended the event, and more than 30 experts in the industry made their speeches or joined the discussion.

Zhao Tongyu, CEO of Middle East Area at ZTE Corporation, gave a keynote speech entitled: Driving the Commercialisation of 5G in the Region. Tongyu shared the viewpoint about bridging the 5G commercialisation gap in MENA region. According to Tongyu, "1+3+N" themes, specifically, one extremely network, three traction enabling 5G on fingertips, N industries embracing 5G, should arouse attention and be deeply explored.

Abdessattar Sassi, CTO of UAE Office at ZTE Corporation, joined the discussion named: Expectations and Reality from 5G Services. "5G brings tremendous opportunities to enterprises across the world,” said Sassi. “As we can see, factories are becoming smarter, ports more efficient, supply chains more resilient and more industries are transforming with 5G, including our own factories at ZTE."

Looking forward to the future of 5G, Sassi added: "With network slicing and the low latency communication of 5G SA, even more scenarios will be unlocked, such as remote machinery operation in hazardous conditions and high precision robotic control."

Fabio De Gaetano, Chief Adviser of Cloud Core Network in MEA at ZTE Corporation, made one presentation about ZTE 5G private networks as a service. De Gaetano emphasised: "5G is a real game-changer in the private network area. Compared to legacy solutions, which on site are based on wired+WiFi and use a VPN for remote access, 5G mobile private networks offer more security, more reliability, full mobility and higher speed. So now operators can leverage their 5G networks to provide private networks as a service for business customers. Also, 5G can be used in scenarios with the requirements of L2/L3 connectivity and deterministic low latency, which is quite common in many industrial scenarios, by adopting the time sensitive networks and 5G LAN approach."

ZTE has been committed to becoming a driver of digital economy, together with its customers and partners to accelerate the 5G development in the Middle East and North Africa, and promote the digital transformation in the regions.