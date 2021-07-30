MTN Business Hackathon: 72 hours of creativity and adrenalin

Following the success of the 2020 MTN App of the Year Hackathon, entrants to this year’s MTN App of the Year Awards will be given 72 hours to design a digital solution that solves some of South Africa’s prominent issues.

The virtual hackathon will challenge individual or team competitors comprising MTN App Academy graduates, tech students, novice developers and a new generation of digital innovators to develop solutions to some of the key issues facing the public sector and civil society in South Africa.

“Whether it’s a solution to a pandemic-related issue, a new way to solve a health challenge, a modern learning platform or a unique digital approach to tackle a service delivery problem, the hackathon fast-tracks the development of apps that will improve our everyday lives,” says Kholo Magagane, Head of Marketing, MTN Business.

Taking place on the weekend of 6 August, solutions developed during this hackathon will stand a chance to be entered into the category of Best Hackathon Solution at the annual MTN Business App of the Year Awards. For the first time in the 10 years that this prestigious competition has run, prize money of R 1 million is up for grabs for the overall App of the Year, being announced on 16 September 2021.

The benefits of digital solutions created to address socially relevant challenges in South Africa are endless. Help us to create more by entering the 2021 MTN Business Hackathon. It's go time to develop a solution, solve a challenge and be recognised.

Go to https://www.appoftheyear.co.za/hackathon/ for more information or to enter.