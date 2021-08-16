eBook: How digitisation is giving SMBs a competitive edge

Digitisation isn’t just a buzzword.

It’s a fundamental shift that’s changing how organisations operate internally and interact with their customers, suppliers and partners.Converting paper processes to digital ones helps them cut costs, increase efficiency and deliver better customer service.

And we’re not talking here about basic digitisation, where you simply scan original paper documents and store them. The real gains come when you deploy an end-to-end digital ecosystem, with complex document workflows reduced to push-button simplicity. Where document routing, storage, sharing and security are effortlessly integrated and automated.