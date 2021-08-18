Sage adds data & analytics toolkit for cloud users

Sage has introduced its cloud-first Sage Data & Analytics (SD&A) platform, for the users of its cloud300 business management

suite in Africa and the Middle East. The company describes SD&A as a business intelligence toolkit that features live sales dashboards, graphical cashflow analysis, detailed profit and loss reports, and more.



According to Sage, SD&A enables business leaders in medium-sized enterprises to gain the insights they need to streamline compliance and financial reporting, drive higher revenues, bring costs down, and ultimately, achieve a competitive advantage.

The solution offers prepacked and customisable data models and analytics out of the box, enabling customers to access their data securely from anywhere, on any device. In addtion, no coding experience or programming is necessary, and end-users can generate self-service reports as required.

It also connects directly to Sage 300cloud’s databases, enabling customers to refresh their data in real-time, and can scale across one giant data warehouse or connect data from multiple sources.SD&A is hosted in the cloud on Microsoft Azure, freeing customers from systems maintenance and product updates and patches.

Mohammed Mosam, director of product marketing at Sage Africa, Middle East & Asia, says "SD&A delivers the accurate, reliable, and actionable insights that financial executives and business leaders need to drive better business decisions.”

Sage Data & Analytics was created in partnership with Sage ISV ZAP, a global software company that also developed ZAP Data Hub, a data management and analytics SaaS optimised for various ERPs. Provided as a white-label solution, SD&A is available as a subscription service for Sage 300cloud users.



