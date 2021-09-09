iiDENTIFii: Biometric facial authentication partner of choice in Africa

iiDENTIFii, a local market leader in remote digital biometric identity verification, has been selected by iProov as its first premier partner in Africa.

As digitisation has accelerated across Africa, liveness detection has become a critical function must-have. As cyber attacks become ever-more sophisticated, additional security is needed. A recent survey reports that deepfakes on the web increased 330% from October 2019 to June 2020. To combat the use of deepfakes and other synthetic media, organisations need to assure the genuine presence of an individual online.

“We are proud that iiDENTIFii has been selected as iProov’s lead partner in Africa. The unrivalled customer base we have built, thanks to our locally-developed identity verification platform, is testament to the strength of our market position,” says Gur Geva, Co-Founder and CEO of iiDENTIFii.



“Our development team works closely with iProov to continuously refine and improve solutions using secure biometric technology for South Africa and Africa. Since we started working with iProov over three years ago, critical features of a functionally secure biometric identification platform have been deployed - at scale, by all of our African clients.”

In partnership with iProov, iiDENTIFii aims to provide superior security solutions to organisations in the public and private sector that improve data security and customer usability. One of the key concepts the partnership delivers is KYC (Know Your Customer). This means that a service provider can control access to secured/data sensitive platforms to authentic clients/users only, thus significantly mitigating the risks of identity theft and fraud.

Geva explains that iiDENTIFii can build on KYC to even greater effect in the African market because of the following capabilities:

Assurance of genuine presence, including proof of liveness – the ability to confirm that an individual is a real person, present right now.

Facial authentication – which matches faces to trusted images using machine learning technology.

Identity document verification – the capability to assess the authenticity of specified ID documentation, and extract the data.

Facial biometric verification – triangulation of information with institutions like the Department of Home Affairs.

Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov, says: “We work with partners, in many regions and sectors worldwide, who deliver solutions for effective digital identity and authentication. iiDENTIFii is in the top tier of those partners, thanks to their commitment and investment in working with us, their technical expertise, and their deep market understanding and relationships in Africa. ”