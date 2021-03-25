Cellar2Cellar – exclusive wine lifestyle offering with exceptional benefits

Investing in top-end wines can reap many benefits for people who treasure the finer things in life. Knowing the best wines to buy and how best to store and experience them is enhanced by expert and personalised advice from the winemakers themselves.

A new and innovative proposition, www.Cellar2Cellar.co.za, brings not only wine, but also personalised and professional wine guidance and education from top wine experts directly to the end consumer via an online platform. On top of the wine experience, it also offers wine and art experiences in the home, private cellar and dining room.

The founder of Cellar2Cellar is Anton du Toit, who has over 35 years of experience in the South African and international wine industry. He believes it’s important to give wine buyers enough information to ensure they are confident in buying a top-end wine, and that highlighting the story behind the wine brings an element that enhances the whole experience. “Our South African wines are of exceptional quality and outperform many international brands. We want to bring the producer’s cellar right into the living room of the end consumer, be they in South Africa or across the globe, introducing new tastes and experiences in line with their own personal taste."

Fundamental to the Cellar2Cellar positioning is bringing the real stories of the people, the winemakers and the farmers behind these exclusive wines, to the discerning consumer. At this top end of the market, customer relationships are of paramount importance, and specialist in this field, Dr Sonja Fourie, CEO of Customer Science Lab, has been fundamental in the positioning and enablement of the proposition, ensuring the emotive and digital intersect to establish the best value for the consumer.

Enhanced benefits to be released soon by Cellar2Cellar include a loyalty offering and lifestyle partners providing access to a wider range of experiences and art. Private wine tours, tastings and pairings will be tailored to the consumer’s specific tastes and preferences. Here’s Anton du Toit himself explaining a bit more about the Cellar2Cellar offering:

https://cellar2cellar.co.za/our-story/

Consumers can register, order and join the Cellar2Cellar journey on our Web site: www.cellar2cellar.co.za

About Cellar2Cellar:

Cellar2Cellar is a new venture, founded by Anton du Toit, providing consumers with unique experiences, choice and exposure to South African wines, art and much more.

