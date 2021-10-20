Technology has revolutionised banking, placing you in the driver’s seat of your financial life

Today’s digital savvy customers have a world of banking options available at a tap of their phone. The ways in which we conduct banking has changed dramatically since technology entered the fray, making it easier than ever to access solutions that meet your everyday needs and help you to achieve your dreams and goals... whatever those may be.

Staying on top of customer preferences has become front and centre for banks. They are now focused on elevated levels of personalisation and tailoring solutions to meet your needs, which has been enabled by the fast-tracking of digital transformation. This gives banks an indication of what customers really want and need, which means that new solutions, features and lifestyle benefits are being developed that have a better understanding of our lives, expectations and requirements in the current environment.

“The evolving banking environment is helping us to provide bespoke experiences and solutions that can be accessed via channels where the customer is most comfortable and active on a daily basis – in other words, digital channels,” comments Schalk Kotze, Head of Affluent Banking at Standard Bank. “It also means increased simplicity and convenience that is aligned to our customers’ preferences.”

Schalk Kotze says Standard Bank is undergoing significant transformation as part of its future-ready strategy in which it has invested in the technology infrastructure that aids a better view of customers’ lives and their unique needs. “We know that our customers are leading ever-changing and demanding lifestyles and require easy, efficient and stress-free banking so they can focus on what matters most to them and their families.”

The bank you choose should meet your needs. If you’re entrepreneurial, you’ll want a bank that can provide support that is accessible to help you grow your business and take it to new heights. If you’re focused on wealth creation through investing while keeping an eye on the future for how it will be used, your bank must be able to provide you with the right financial planning tools and advice to help you reach your goals.

Considering your spending habits is also a good idea when deciding where to bank. Many banks have budgeting tools built into their websites or apps that make it easy to track your expenses and see where your money is going.

“The insatiable appetite for banking apps in South Africa and across other regions of the continent has accelerated,” notes Kotze. “We are now able to ‘take’ our banks with us everywhere we go, in a manner that is easy, safe and convenient.”

Standard Bank, as the biggest bank on the African continent, is well equipped to provide you with the best tools and advice to put you firmly in control of your money.

Wherever you are in life, we will personalise your banking for your ever-evolving needs with one-on-one assistance and 24/7 support. We offer seamless and secure banking services that you can access anytime, anywhere and on any device at your convenience.

Useful innovations that save time and lets you do more

“At Standard Bank, we don’t innovate just for the sake of innovating,” says Schalk Kotze. “Our digital products are developed with the customer in mind with the aim of giving you the smartest tools to save you time and to make it easier and safer to manage and do more with your money.”

These include:

Shyft, which is our award-winning app that provides you with forex in a flash by letting you buy, send and store foreign currency instantly and now also buy and sell shares internationally on your devices.

Our Instant Money wallet, with which you can send cash quickly and safely to anyone with a phone. No account needed.

Our My360 App, which lets you track all your assets, liabilities and risk cover, regardless of who these products are with, all in one place.

Standard Bank Online Share Trading, another award-winning online platform, where you can buy and sell shares on the JSE quickly and easily.

Smart and secure online banking via mobile or the web, buying and selling with DigiMe, personal authentication, Escrow services, viewing your credit score and so much more.

As the leading home loans provider in SA, we will help you to get closer to owning your dream home from the start, with our LookSee property guide, to final payment.

We do, however, leverage both digital and human capabilities and understand that there are aspects of your finances that require a human touch. You can access a dedicated private banker who will assist in planning and managing your financial life. You can also access a team of specialist wealth advisors to help you build and grow your wealth.

Standard Bank is recognised as the best bank for wealth services in Africa; we support your estate, retirement planning and fiduciary needs.

Solutions tailored to all your evolving needs

“Our aim is to tailor banking solutions for all your evolving needs. At Standard Bank, we have the biggest range of solutions for all your personal, family and business needs both locally and offshore.”

These include:

A choice of accounts that give you the freedom to manage your money the way you choose to.

Competitive local and offshore savings and investments to meet all your financial goals.

The ability to trade with local and international markets in the easiest and most affordable way on our online platforms.

Helping to support your business needs with our extensive business banking expertise and tools to drive your business’s growth.

Opening an international account with the same familiar platforms where you can access your money offshore wherever and whenever, with complete confidence.

We appreciate and acknowledge your choice to bank with us. We offer a relationship that really sees you and works to make your every day a little richer. You earn rewards with every swipe and up to 20% back on the things you love most with UCount Rewards. And get your fees back in airtime each month and amazing deals on devices with Standard Bank Mobile.