Konica Minolta South Africa enables remote and office workers to collaborate

In today’s vastly changed business environment, employees must be able to complete tasks efficiently and effectively from absolutely anywhere, by making use of integrated cloud services and convenient workflow technology, and do so with the knowledge that their information is kept secure, despite being accessible from anywhere in the world.

Leading technology company Konica Minolta South Africa provides a savvy set of solutions that includes mobile print, bizhub remote access and remote panel to allow companies to turn their multifunctional device into a smart-technology hub that enables the secure flow of data and insights to facilitate collaboration across physical spaces, such as the office and home, as well as virtual work spaces for staff collaborating virtually.

“Smart mobile devices are at the centre of how people communicate and collaborate today. Mobile users access a lot of information from their smartphones, tablets and laptops and need to be able to maximise functionality on the go, whether that is printing, scanning, copying, signing or storing files. They need solutions that allow for all of this in a secure and easy-to-use package,” says Mohammed Vachiat, Head of Sales and Innovation at Konica Minolta South Africa.

Empowering office and remote-based teams to collaborate

Through Mobile Print, an easy-to-use mobile app for Android and iOS powered mobile device, employees can wirelessly connect their mobile device to compatible office-based Konica Minolta multifunctional device. This allows them to print files or images quickly and easily, as well as send scanned images from their printer to their mobile device.

By using the bizhub remote access and bizhub remote panel applications, employees are able to operate the office bizhub multifunctional device remotely from their smartphone or tablet. This is useful for a number of scenarios including having scanned documents from the office sent directly to the team member working remotely. Additionally, it can be utilised for maintenance and training, since IT staff can remotely access multifunctional devices to assess any errors. New employees can simply put documents into the feeder, while another employee is able to utilise these solutions to remotely set up the multifunctional device to copy or scan these documents, for example.

“Through these smart solutions, information can still be easily and securely produced, disseminated, shared and exchanged between employees, partners, suppliers and customers, within any physical or digital workspace,” concludes Vachiat.