Vumacam to expand camera network in Ekurhuleni

Vumacam has reached a memorandum of agreement with the City of Ekurhuleni (COE) to install additional poles and camera infrastructure in new sites across Ekurhuleni, one of Gauteng’s largest and most economically critical metros.

This follows a delay in rollout to ensure all regulatory, power and technical obligations were agreed, says the company in a statement.

Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock says: “This is a huge step forward for the residents and businesses of Ekurhuleni, as they will be able to enjoy the significant benefits of the enhanced crime-fighting capabilities our network will provide them.

“The agreement allows Vumacam to continue the much-needed rollout of cameras and technology across the COE. This will form a vital part of expanding our Gauteng network, which has been successful in detecting, preventing and investigating criminal activity across the areas our technology currently covers.

“We are grateful for the City of Ekurhuleni’s commitment to ensuring the agreement guides our future processes. This will ensure we can enhance the support we provide to our partners – both private security companies and public law enforcement – as we work to optimise valuable crime-fighting resources and deploy them efficiently.”

Vumacam has poles and live cameras in 26 suburbs in Ekurhuleni, and will deploy an additional 600 cameras in the next few months, says the company.

It adds that the cameras and infrastructure are critical in supporting E2, a public-private partnership started by Business Against Crime.

They will also add momentum to ensuring the viability of SafeCity – an initiative to ensure technology plays a critical role in preventing crime.