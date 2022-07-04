Lenovo ushers in new SA boss

Yugen Naidoo has been named GM of Lenovo Southern Africa.

Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo has appointed a new general manager to lead its Southern Africa operations.

In a statement, Lenovo says Yugen Naidoo succeeds Thibault Dousson, who now leads the Lenovo Services and Solutions Group for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region.

With a career spanning 16 years in the IT industry, Naidoo joined Lenovo in 2016 as a consumer segment leader, and worked his way into other senior roles, says the statement.

In 2021, the newly-appointed GM became a consumer and SMB lead, and a year later, took the position of Lenovo channel leader.

“A strong customer-centric and channel-first approach, coupled with leadership skills are some of the reasons why he excels in a highly-competitive market,” says the computer tech firm.

Naidoo comments: “I’ve had a fulfilling journey at Lenovo. Each role has been integral to my professional and personal development. I look forward to my new role and will ensure the brand continues to grow in all areas.

“My core focus will be to accelerate digital transformation in my region and become a trusted partner of choice to consumers. Above all, my ultimate goal will be to deliver truly smarter technology and solutions to all embodying our brand vision, as well as supporting the communities we operate in.”

According to the statement, the new GM’s major responsibility will be to support the transformation of the Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group’s key customers and partners, while driving Lenovo’s brand ethos of “delivering smarter technology for all”.

“As the country manager, Yugen will build on the strong cultural foundation laid by Thibault Dousson and continue to strengthen our business in the SADC countries,” notes Shashank Sharma, executive director and GM of Lenovo Middle East, Turkey and Africa.