'Godfather of data literacy' to deliver keynote at ITWeb's BI Summit 2023

Jordan Morrow, VP and head of data and analytics, BrainStorm Inc.

What does it mean to be a data-driven organisation? And why are few businesses getting it right?

In a world with burgeoning volumes of data from a wide range of sources, becoming a data-driven organisation is only getting harder. Because so much of this new data that is flooding the organisation is unstructured, it is not easily captured or made quantifiable and useful.

Renowned data literacy expert and author Jordan Morrow, VP and head of data and analytics at BrainStorm, will unpack the steps to becoming truly data driven in his opening keynote at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit, to be held from 7 to 9 March, at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

Morrow is known as the "Godfather of Data Literacy", having helped pioneer the field by building one of the world's first data literacy programmes and driving thought leadership.

During his talk, “Enabling the data-driven business – why are we still not getting it right?”, Morrow will unpack what it means to be a data-driven organisation and delve into the technologies that are advancing data and analytics. He will look at the most common challenges that businesses face when trying to become data-driven, and will look at the role of leadership in any data-driven organisation.



He will also examine the role of data literacy in a data-driven organisation, and will share tips on how individuals and organisations can become more data driven.

Morrow has authored two books: Be Data Literate, and Be Data Driven. He served as the chair of the advisory board for The Data Literacy Project, has spoken at numerous conferences around the world, and is an active voice in the data and analytics community. He has also helped entities around the world, including the United Nations, build and understand data literacy.