Logitech launches all-in-one service plan ‘Logitech Select’ in SA

Logitech has announced the launch of Logitech Select in South Africa, an all-in-one service plan that ensures video collaboration solutions are always ready and operational when teams need them, with business-class service to support every need.

Logitech Select is a comprehensive service plan that delivers enterprise-grade reliability, continuity and peace of mind through one expert provider. It offers 24/7 support, a dedicated customer success manager, accelerated RMA, onsite spares and advanced Sync analytics, including customisable alerts through ServiceNow integration.

“Supporting productivity within the workplace lies at the heart of everything we do,” said Charis Nicholas, Head of High touch End User, Video Collaboration – South and southern Africa. “Logitech Select gives our customers 24/7 access to a team of dedicated, trained professionals, experts in meeting room solutions from a company they know and trust. This helps to minimise downtime for meeting rooms while recommending ways to optimise meeting spaces for employees,” said Nicholas.

Key features of Logitech Select includes:

24/7 support. Logitech Select’s 24/7 technical support provides the right level of assistance fast – anytime and anywhere. Because support comes direct from the manufacturer, you can trust the Logitech team to have the expertise needed to help you recover from unexpected downtime in your meeting rooms. And that expertise extends beyond Logitech products to your entire room solution, including video conferencing services such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms.

Dedicated customer success manager. When you cover 50 or more rooms with a Logitech Select Plan, you will receive access to a customer success manager (CSM) who is a trusted partner that knows your business. Your CSM serves as a single point of contact to support and address your video collaboration needs while optimising your solution.

Accelerated RMA. Logitech Select includes an expedited return merchandise authorisation (RMA) for hardware under warranty with delivery. When extended downtime is not an option, Select will fix it fast with next business day shipping.

Onsite spares. Sometimes even overnight isn't fast enough. Perhaps you have a problem in a corporate boardroom or training facility, and you can't afford to wait. With onsite spares, you have a failsafe plan – an immediate hot swap to get your room back up and minimise lost productivity.

Advanced capabilities with Logitech Sync. Logitech Select includes advanced functionality with Sync, such as the ability to create a help ticket for service from within the application and advanced insights and analytics on room occupancy and utilisation.

ServiceNow integration. If there's a problem in a meeting room, such as an outage or disconnected camera, the Sync integration with ServiceNow proactively notifies your IT admins. This integration is included with Logitech Select.

Logitech Select is inspired by the business mantra of simplicity – Logitech designed products are technologically advanced, yet simple to use. Testament to this, Logitech Select boasts no complicated tiers of support with varying prices depending on the level of expertise, when it’s available, or how complex the technology or ecosystem is.

For more information on Logitech Select, visit: https://www.logitech.com/en-sg/products/video-conferencing/room-solutions/select-premium-service-plan.html