Canon imageFORMULA DR-S150: The small, versatile multi-environment scanner
Available to SA and SADC channel from DCC
The new Canon imageFORMULA DR-S150, available from official distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC), is a fast, compact desktop scanner that incorporates USB, wireless and wired connectivity and can be used with various applications, environments and office teams, with or without a PC.
The scanner features a large colour LCD screen, simplifying operations, while its A4 automatic document feeder (ADF) can handle large batches of up to 60 pages, scanning a variety of media including ultra-thin papers, plastic ID and embossed cards and even passports up to 4mm thick.
The DR-S150 scanner’s size compatibility also offers some good legroom and can scan documents between 50.8mm to 216mm wide and 54mm to 356mm long (A4 is 210mm x 297mm).
With one-touch scanning support, preconfigured jobs can be executed with a touch of a button. Scans can be sent directly to various destinations thanks the DR-S150’s PUSH scanning feature that mitigates the need for a PC connection.
Also, if businesses require a flatbed scanner, the Canon A4 Flatbed Scanner Unit 102 can be attached via USB. The Unit 102 can scan book bounds, journals and other fragile media.
The DR-S150 compact footprint allows it to integrate easily into busy offices with multiple users or customer support environments. “Users shouldn’t underestimate the imageFORMULA DR-S150, as despite its small size, it packs a punch, handling heavy workloads of up to 4 000 scans per day while offering support for a multitude of media,” says David Ah-Tow, product specialist: Canon at DCC.
The Canon imageFORMULA DR-S150 offers the following features:
- Big productivity with 45ppm/90ipm high speed colour scanning and large 60 sheet ADF;
- Flexible connectivity options with LAN, WiFi and USB connectivity to PC and smart devices;
- Easy operations using large colour touch-screen and direct network PUSH scan function;
- Robust design for workloads up to 4 000 scans/day;
- Automatic intelligent processing with OCR, Barcode, 2D Code recognition;
- Versatile and reliable paper handling of a wide range of documents, including passports and ID cards; and
- CaptureOnTouch Pro software for easy, yet powerful capture processing and integration tools.