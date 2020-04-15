Canon imageFORMULA DR-S150: The small, versatile multi-environment scanner

The new Canon imageFORMULA DR-S150, available from official distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC), is a fast, compact desktop scanner that incorporates USB, wireless and wired connectivity and can be used with various applications, environments and office teams, with or without a PC.

The scanner features a large colour LCD screen, simplifying operations, while its A4 automatic document feeder (ADF) can handle large batches of up to 60 pages, scanning a variety of media including ultra-thin papers, plastic ID and embossed cards and even passports up to 4mm thick.

The DR-S150 scanner’s size compatibility also offers some good legroom and can scan documents between 50.8mm to 216mm wide and 54mm to 356mm long (A4 is 210mm x 297mm).

With one-touch scanning support, preconfigured jobs can be executed with a touch of a button. Scans can be sent directly to various destinations thanks the DR-S150’s PUSH scanning feature that mitigates the need for a PC connection.

Also, if businesses require a flatbed scanner, the Canon A4 Flatbed Scanner Unit 102 can be attached via USB. The Unit 102 can scan book bounds, journals and other fragile media.

The DR-S150 compact footprint allows it to integrate easily into busy offices with multiple users or customer support environments. “Users shouldn’t underestimate the imageFORMULA DR-S150, as despite its small size, it packs a punch, handling heavy workloads of up to 4 000 scans per day while offering support for a multitude of media,” says David Ah-Tow, product specialist: Canon at DCC.

The Canon imageFORMULA DR-S150 offers the following features: