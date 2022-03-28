Netsurit launches advanced integrated cyber risk and compliance management platform

Leading global IT and digital transformation managed service provider Netsurit today announces the launch of a new cyber risk and compliance platform that empowers organisations to understand their cyber risks and how best to manage them.

The frequency and severity of cyber attacks have steadily intensified in recent years. Boosted by increasingly sophisticated tactics and cutting-edge technology, malicious actors are thriving. Recent cyber attacks have shown how vulnerable organisations are to cyber criminals and ransomware assaults, which pose a threat to people, the economy and infrastructure.

In addition to the threats posed by cyber criminals, companies also face regulatory challenges. Maintaining compliance when it comes to data privacy and protection can be expensive and time-consuming.

At the end of 2021, Trend Micro’s biannual cyber security report found that South Africa is a playground for cyber security criminals, ranking in the top 30 most targeted countries for malware attacks and top 20 for COVID-19-related e-mail threats.

“Cyber crime is here and ignoring the dangers it poses to your business could prove detrimental to your business, which is why we are very excited to partner with Centraleyes and their next-generation GRC to help clients enhance their protection,” says Orrin Klopper, Netsurit CEO. “With Centraleyes, we now have a cyber risk management platform that equips organisations with the most advanced tools available to achieve and sustain cyber resilience and compliance."

A successful cyber attack can cause major damage to a business. It can affect your bottom line, as well as your business' standing and consumer trust. Cyber risk management is critical for protecting organisations from the reputational and financial damage that can be incurred following a breach.

Proper cyber defence can only be achieved by understanding, quantifying and mitigating internal and external risks while ensuring compliance with all relevant standards and regulations. Outdated solutions like spreadsheets and governance risk management and compliance (GRC) software are not efficient in achieving this goal and make it very difficult for teams to do their jobs effectively to protect their organisations.

Better quantify, mitigate and visualise cyber risks

Netsurit centralises risk in one easy-to-use dashboard powered by cutting-edge, next-generation GRC platform, Centraleyes. This gives decision-makers in an organisation the insights needed to quickly identify trouble spots and take quick and effective actions.

“Our cloud-based platform reimagines cyber risk management and helps organisations achieve and sustain cyber resilience and compliance,” says Shaun Davis, Netsurit’s Chief Security Officer. “It saves time and resources while creating a far more resilient cyber risk and compliance programme.”

“A company’s assets can be categorised into people, hardware, software, facilities, data and networks,” adds Davis. “We prioritise those assets and assess them, using NIST CSF (The National Institute of Standards and Cyber Security Framework) five function areas as the fundamental building blocks of our assessment: identify, protect, detect, respond and recover.”

This new offering extends Netsurit’s cyber security capabilities and enables proactive risk management on top of current services that include:

Advanced threat services including endpoint threat detection and prevention, malware detection and prevention and phishing prevention;

Managed security management, including managed firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention and multi-factor authentication;

Cyber security awareness training;

Business continuity and disaster recovery; and

Vulnerability assessments and testing.

For more information, visit https://netsurit.com/en-za/our-services/cyber-risk-compliance/.