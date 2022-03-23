The world as code: Transforming ones and zeros

Previously, I explored the importance of data in helping companies transition to smarter, hybrid IT solutions. I also looked at how leveraging platform capabilities can further unlock the benefits of technology and data. In this, the third article in the series, the attention shifts to the glue that ties our smarter, digital world together – coding.

In addition to the usual things like improving problem-solving skills, having career flexibility and meeting a demand for specialist job functions, the educationalists view coding as the means to improve businesses in ways previously unanticipated.

Understanding coding is not only valuable for those who need to develop programs. Even a basic knowledge of coding concepts can help; for example, the likes of the marketing and sales functions to enhance the way they do things.

Through this, they build comfort levels in how to frame requests to software engineering departments to build solutions relevant for their requirements.

But there is a difference between coding, understanding coding and enabling a smarter business. I have already touched on data and platforms. Coding links these by empowering organisations to make better decisions with access to more sophisticated insights.

Smarter deployment

Much of this revolves around source code management and understanding how to optimally deploy code, or rather the completed software solution, throughout the organisation. Adding complexity to this is the potential of ‘doubling-up’ on solutions.

Many companies struggle to decide on whether to pursue a customised development approach as the means to create an integration solution that addresses in-house software gaps, or to use multiple applications that focus on specific organisational areas.

Some experts believe smaller companies opt for multiple free solutions, while those that aim to grow sustainably go for the paid all-in-one approach. This is where an open development model, such as the one promoted by Red Hat, comes in.

If anything, today’s mantra must be to code smarter and not harder.

It helps organisations create more stable, secure and unique solutions better able to meet company requirements. Using open source as the base, coding can become a smarter enabler of business growth.

Going this route means applications are built on a set of principles that inject the ability to overcome business problems more creatively while also being agile enough to embrace new technologies as they become available.

Going low-code

The combination of all these factors has contributed to the growth of the ‘low-code’ concept. This can be defined as a software development approach that requires little to no coding to build applications and processes. A low-code development platform uses visual interfaces with simple logic and drag-and-drop features instead of extensive coding languages.

Theoretically, low-code delivers functionality out of the box to give non-technical users the ability to create their own solutions. And because they have a better understanding of their problem areas, they know exactly the application or solution they are looking for.

Of course, this does not mean companies will do away with their experienced developers and coders.

It is about maximising the in-house expertise. To use the marketing and sales example again: if they are looking for a quick-fix solution to a daily challenge, low-code gives them the opportunity to try resolving it themselves.

For the more complex problems or the ones that require re-architecting environments, the specialist technology team comes into play.

Being smarter

If anything, today’s mantra must be to code smarter and not harder. The availability of more powerful technologies, like artificial intelligence, machine learning, real-time data analytics and so on, makes this an easier proposition.

Whether it is through low-code or more advanced development approaches, companies must also be mindful of the fact that they cannot neglect their legacy systems and environments.

The past two years have highlighted how vital it is to embrace the cloud. But it has also shown that existing technology investments must be protected and gradually shift over time.

Smarter coding is not about ripping and replacing the foundation already in place. It is geared towards enhancing and modernising legacy systems with the ability to make the transition into a cloud-centric environment.

Being smarter means integrating faster, reducing cost and enhancing employee productivity with solutions that are built on powerful platforms and driven by real-time data.

It also empowers the business to consider how it approaches mobility and a distributed workforce. Throughout the smarter development process, it remains an imperative to ensure code remains secure and safeguarded from compromise.

This can only happen if a company makes strategic planning the focus point around its coding, platform and data environments.