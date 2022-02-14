Government websites suffer outages

Several government websites are down, with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) saying the matter is under investigation.

“We confirm that a number of our customers experienced network and connectivity outages earlier today and the matter is receiving attention,” says the agency in a statement.

At the time of writing, websites that were not accessible include the Presidency, Home Affairs and National Treasury, among others.

SITA notes it has primary and secondary links for both Cape Town and Centurion centres, an indication that “we have redundancy in place”.



It adds that its service provider has, however, experienced failure on both the primary and secondary links, and this has affected a number of internet-related services.



SITA contacted its service provider to dispatch teams to attend to the incident to restore the provisioning of services as soon as possible.



Three teams have been dispatched to test physical fibre infrastructure at locations in Bryanston, Teraco and Centurion.



The teams found two breaks on secondary link testing from the Teraco location.



“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the customers and the public by extension – we fully understand the impact such outages have on service delivery and access to government information The matter will be prioritised with the service provider to explore possible solutions and interventions to mitigate the impact on service delivery and customer inconvenience.”