Gauteng sets aside funds for coding, robotics pilot

Gauteng premier David Makhura.

Like the national education department, the Gauteng province will pilot a coding and robotics programme in some of its public schools.

This is according to premier David Makhura, who gave his State of the Province Address yesterday at the Brixton Multipurpose Centre in Johannesburg.

Makhura’s speech focused on economic revival and employment creation in the province, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delivering his 10th SOPA, Makhura stated the provincial government is introducing dedicated funding for the introduction of coding and robotics to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

“We have identified 33 primary schools Grades R to 3, and 90 Grade 7 schools to participate in the pilot coding and robotics programme,” said the premier.

With South Africa often facing criticism for lack of critical ICT skills needed for the digital revolution, government has prioritised driving skills development within the education system.

The national Department of Basic Education (DBE) has been planning to introduce coding and robotics as a new component of the national curriculum.

The planned coding curriculum, to be rolled out from grades R to 9, forms part of the DBE’s education priorities, and is envisaged to equip learners in all public schools with skills and competencies required in the digital economy.

The DBE indicated it has committed to increasing skills development and competencies to prepare learners for the fourth industrial revolution.

The introduction of the coding and robotics curriculum was approved by the Council of Education Ministers on 8 March 2019.

Last year, it was revealed that a pilot phase of the DBE’s coding and robotics curriculum would finally get under way, after its start was delayed by the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smart city ambitions

The Gauteng government is positioning the Vaal River as a special economic zone (SEZ) for innovation and a hub for a new smart city.

In regards to the Vaal River SEZ, one of the developments is the R45 billion commitment from local investors at last year’s Sedibeng Investment Conference, said Makhura.

This investment, according to the premier, will see the Vaal River SEZ host the new Vaal River smart city, a Green Hydrogen Innovation Hub and the cannabis hub. It will also host critical sectors such as agro-logistics, aerotropolis, aerodrome, air freight and the revitalised steel manufacturing sector.

“All the four municipalities in the district have collectively made land available for this SEZ development,” he stated. “Notwithstanding some delays in the finalisation of the master plan, we are firmly on track to kick-start the revitalisation of the Sedibeng economy this year.”

Regarding development of the Lanseria Smart City, Makhura said the provincial government has established the project management office (PMO), in partnership with the Presidency.

“The main focus of the PMO is to drive the implementation of the master plan by focusing on two critical areas; namely, securing sufficient land and ensuring acceleration of bulk infrastructure investment which will unlock R85 billion worth of private sector investment.

“Lanseria will be a hub of the digital technology and services corridor, anchored by the new hi-tech SEZ in Lanseria,” said the premier.

Plans for the Lanseria Smart City were first earmarked during president Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2019 State of the Nation Address.

The smart city is envisaged to be the first new city to be built in a democratic SA, driven by smart technologies. It is expected to become home to between 350 000 to 500 000 people within the next decade.