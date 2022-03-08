Technology trends changing our lives in 2022

Jinkook Kang, President of LG South Africa.

Recently, we've seen an array of incredible technological advancements, many of which were brought on by the global pandemic and the changes it provoked. But, as the world normalises and adjusts to a new era, so too does technology. The world of consumer electronics is getting smarter and innovations that seemed far out of reach a few years ago are now closer than ever. With several exciting trends observed at CES 2022, this year is shaping up to be an exciting one.

Here are the top five consumer electronics trends set to make an impact this year.

Go green or go home

Sustainability is on everyone's minds. With environmentally friendly technologies having garnered growing consumer interest, appliance manufacturers are employing numerous strategies to reduce the environmental impact of their products. LG, for instance, is aiming for total carbon neutrality by 2030. The company is pushing to lower emissions – both in product use and production. Expect to see more consumer electronics with components made from recycled and re-used materials, as well as more renewable source options and reduced power consumption. With load-shedding likely to be a reality for South Africans over the next few years, consumers will be looking for more energy-savvy solutions. Hopefully, solutions-focused companies will be providing them.

Gaming gets bigger and better

With a range of highly anticipated games coming out in 2022, this year will be massive for PC and console gamers. They'll be looking to gear up, so it’s crucial they have access to top-quality devices that can handle the challenge. As games move towards higher quality picture offerings, we're likely to see a gravitation towards bigger TVs and better monitors that offer increased processing power.

With the power of self-lit pixels, LG’s groundbreaking OLED TVs are an evolutionary leap forward for display technologies. And, they've finally brought gaming to the big screen. With low input lag, and a near-instantaneous response time of 1 millisecond, it’s no wonder OLED TVs have become the preferred choice for gamers looking for a competitive edge.

The OLED C1 earned EISA’s first-ever Best Gaming TV award and is the only NVIDIA G-SYNC certified TV. With variable refresh rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync Premium, OLED TVs offer seamless gameplay without stuttering or screen tearing. LG OLED C1 and G1 models are also the world's first TVs to support Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz for gaming. An HDMI 2.1 port is essential for this, and LG’s OLED C1 has four. This means gamers can connect consoles, soundbars, Blu-ray players and other devices for an immersive gaming experience.

As the world’s first Eyesafe certified TV displays, OLED TVs produce low levels of blue light, while maintaining optimal colour performance. This enables prolonged gaming sessions without the drawbacks of eye fatigue.

Health and hygiene are top priorities

On the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, striving for a healthier home and workspace is important to consumers. They want peace of mind with appliances that promise clean, healthy living. LG caters to these needs with offerings like the anti-bacterial EasyClean interior coating in the NeoChef microwave, and allergen eliminating TrueSteam technology in selected washing machines. Although it’s not available in South Africa at this point, the company has even introduced a wearable air purifier (LG PuriCare), allowing consumers to access clean air no matter where they are.

LG also offers an innovative solution to keeping earphones germ free. LG’s TONE Free FN6 and FN7 wireless earphones utilise ultra-violet light to remove 99% of bacteria while the earbuds are charging. This helps prevent skin irritation or painful ear infections. In 2022, we are sure to see more products geared towards cultivating a cleaner lifestyle.

Smart homes get smarter

In 2022 – thanks to the lasting impact of the pandemic and a move towards a more home-centric lifestyle – the idea of a smart home is edging closer to the science-fiction-like dream that has been imagined for years. This year, it’s all about getting consumer electronics to work together to make domestic life smarter and more comfortable. Smart technology, like LG’s ThinQ app, allows you to stay connected to your home appliances, from the washing machine and fridge to your TV. Consumers can take control of their homes by downloading the LG ThinQ app, or register their LG products for speedy product support.

The hybrid workplace

While the world may be normalising again, some pandemic-led changes are here to stay. Remote working options advanced rapidly in 2021 and more companies are taking a hybrid approach, allowing a combination of remote and office-based work. Creating a home-work space that is optimised for productivity and efficiency is crucial for the new-age work environment and calls for quality equipment.

The right monitor is key to a good set-up. LG's UltraWide and UltraFine products are some of the best on the market. Certain UltraWide monitors offer split-screen functionality – a multitasker’s dream – while UltraFine monitors are the perfect partner for creatives thanks to unparalleled picture quality and powerful HDR and SDR performance. Due to its more convenient size, LG's 48-inch OLED C1 can also double up as a monitor that boasts additional features and all the benefits of an OLED TV. Considering the time we spend behind our screens, it may we worth treating our eyes to a device made for the new work era.

We're in for a fascinating year in the world of consumer electronics. Looking at these trends, we’re sure to see some impressive technological advancements and exciting new ideas surface throughout the year.