BUI earns all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations for demonstrating complete cloud expertise

Award-winning global technology consultancy BUI today announced it has achieved all six Microsoft Cloud Partner Program solution designations to earn the prestigious Microsoft Solutions Partner for Microsoft Cloud badge. This accomplishment puts BUI among the top Microsoft Partners in the world and validates its comprehensive capabilities in all Microsoft Cloud solution areas.

In October 2022, Microsoft restructured its partner programme to showcase organisations with the experience to assist customers throughout their cloud journeys – and BUI was quick to adapt. The company secured five of the six available designations before year end, and was named as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Modern Work, and Security.

BUI’s sixth designation (Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications) was attained this month in close collaboration with The CRM Team – a fellow member of the First Technology Group and a specialist services partner with a core focus on Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

BUI has earned recognition across the full complement of Microsoft’s new partner designations.

“We’re so proud to have a full house,” says BUI Managing Director Ryan Roseveare. “Microsoft has measured the depth and breadth of our expertise, as well as our ability to help customers accelerate digital transformation, and we’re delighted with this achievement. We’re also very pleased that we had the chance to work with The CRM Team for our sixth badge. Their outstanding performance history speaks for itself and they’re committed to empowering customers with Microsoft’s suite of business applications. As peers within the First Technology Group, we are pleased to celebrate this success together,” remarks Roseveare.

The CRM Team’s Managing Director, Wynand Roos, is equally excited about the result. “Like BUI, The CRM Team is on a mission to deliver cutting-edge cloud solutions that enable customers to become more efficient and more resilient,” says Roos. “We also want to help customers achieve real growth and that’s absolutely possible when strategy and technology are combined. We strive to give customers the guidance and support they need to adopt and embrace the sophisticated Microsoft solutions that are changing the way modern businesses engage with their communities.”

To receive a Microsoft Solutions Partner designation, partners must meet stringent requirements in terms of skills (technical aptitude), performance (number of customers) and customer success (deployment outcomes), explains BUI Chief Technology Officer Willem Malan. “We’re thrilled that our teams have earned this level of recognition. Microsoft Solutions Partner badges are hallmarks of excellence that help customers find the right technology allies for their needs. Customers who turn to BUI can expect innovative business solutions from a full-service partner with proven expertise across the entire Microsoft Cloud,” says Malan.

BUI’s latest feat comes after several notable highlights in 2022. Last year, the company achieved ISO 27001 certification; earned Microsoft Verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status for its Cyber MXDR managed security solution; was named as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider for the third consecutive year; and scooped its 10th Microsoft Advanced Specialization.

“Our newest Microsoft Solutions Partner designation has paved the way for our recognition as a truly holistic cloud partner,” says Roseveare. “The Microsoft Solutions Partner for Microsoft Cloud badge is only given to companies in possession of all six designations. It’s a coveted accolade that is hard-won by the best of the best in the Microsoft Partner community, and BUI is now undoubtedly among them,” he concludes.