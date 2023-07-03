How to never run out of battery with HUAWEI nova Y91

Step into a world where endless possibilities meet unwavering power. In our fast-paced day-to-day lives, mobile phones have become more than mere devices. They seamlessly integrate into our routines, acting as loyal companions that assist us in navigating the complexities of our everyday existence. Enter the extraordinary realm of the HUAWEI nova Y91, a smartphone designed to redefine what it means to be truly unstoppable.

Your life's essentials, from wallets to maps, cameras to entertainment hubs, are seamlessly embodied in this technological marvel. But what truly sets the HUAWEI nova Y91 apart is its unyielding power. Picture a massive 7 000mAh Super Battery gracefully residing within this compact masterpiece, ready to fuel your adventures without interruption.

The long-lasting 7 000mAh Super Battery

As mobile phones become more advanced and powerful, they also require more powerful batteries. The HUAWEI nova Y91 adopts a dual cell design and a high-energy density battery, which results in the thinnest profile with this battery size in the market. This combines a fashionable appearance with outstanding battery life.

The battery of the HUAWEI nova Y91 prioritises safety too. The phone has a dual safety protection design and has passed the global battery safety certification. That means it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability.

Whether you like watching videos, playing games, browsing social media or making calls, the HUAWEI nova Y91 can keep up with your needs. When fully charged, the smartphone delivers up to 29 hours of local video playback, 71 hours of talk time or 12.5 hours of gaming.(1) You can count on your phone at any time in the day and free yourself from low-battery anxiety.

22.5W SuperCharge for smart, quick, safe charging

Harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, the HUAWEI nova Y91 introduces a remarkable feature: smart charging. This innovative capability revolutionises the way your phone interacts with its battery, as it effortlessly employs AI learning to discern the battery level and charging status.

The intelligent system ensures your battery's health remains at its optimal level. By dynamically managing the charging and discharging process, the HUAWEI nova Y91 safeguards the longevity of your battery, allowing it to operate at peak performance for an extended period.

When you need a quick boost of power, you can turn off smart charging and use the 22.5W SuperCharge to charge the phone faster and get the phone ready for the day. Charge the phone for 10 minutes before you head off to work and it will be ready for 3.2 hours of local video playback(2) for your commute.

The HUAWEI nova Y91 also provides a safe charging experience with a 20-layer charging protection system. During charging, the system can automatically identify non-standard charging cables and chargers, and limit the battery temperature and voltage. The system will not activate the SuperCharge feature and will automatically stop charging if the USB charging port overheats.

The HUAWEI nova Y91 gives you a faster, smarter and safer charging experience, giving you enough power for travelling, watching videos at home or attending an online meeting.

Embrace a smarter, more sustainable approach to battery management with the HUAWEI nova Y91. Let AI-driven technology take charge, preserving your battery's lifespan while ensuring you stay powered up whenever you need it most. Say hello to a device that not only empowers you to be your best, but also cares for your smartphone's most vital component – the battery.

To get the best out of the HUAWEI nova Y91, purchase the smartphone valued at R6 999 from the HUAWEI online store today, or from R399 on a 24-month contract at selected retail stores.

(1) Data comes from HUAWEI labs. The actual battery life may vary depending on the usage habits and environmental factors.

(2) The charging data comes from Huawei lab tests. During testing, the phone was tested with HUAWEI SuperPower charger and the charging cable that comes with it, and charged from 3% to 14% within 10 minutes. When the brightness is set to 150 nits, the phone does not power off after playing a local video for 2.5 hours, with WiFi connected and volume set to the medium level. The actual battery life may vary depending on the product, usage habit and environment.