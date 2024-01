LG captivates CES 2024 spectators with immersive webOS experience zone

webOS tunnel.

LG Electronics (LG) welcomed visitors to the company’s booth at CES 2024 with a wealth of entertaining and dazzling experiences through the webOS zone. Building on its legacy of show-stopping installations on vivid self-lit OLED displays, LG’s home entertainment company continues to redefine itself as a media and entertainment powerhouse. The webOS smart TV platform breathes life into immersive visuals and inspiring narratives, aligning with the company’s visionary transformation.

Thanks to the numerous OLED displays, the attention-grabbing webOS installation engrosses visitors in the world of infinite entertainment, each moment enlivened thanks to LG OLED’s unrivalled picture quality and unique form factors. This captivating experience highlights LG’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries and providing the ultimate entertainment experience.

An invitation to explore the world of entertainment powered by webOS platform, the webOS zone treats guests to an extensive collection of video clips from a diverse range of genres, sourced from content partners. Among the highlights is an exclusive experience of ‘Masters of the Air’, the highly anticipated action-packed epic series from Apple TV+, produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. The compelling series preview teases viewers with breathtaking visuals and an explosive, dynamic soundscape. ‘Masters of the Air’ premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on 26 January and will be available to watch on LG Smart TVs via the Apple TV app.

With impressive visuals and spellbinding storytelling, audiences will be enchanted by the live-action reimagining of ‘The Little Mermaid’ now streaming on Disney+, a story of a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, brought to life by filmmaker Rob Marshall. Superb cinematography on OLED displays transports viewers to the seashore, with waves gently lapping at the feet and soothing sounds of the ocean in the background.

Attendees can anticipate a mesmerising exploration of space with exciting clips from the ‘Rebel Moon’ Netflix series, released last December, and a sneak peak of the highly anticipated series, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ from Paramount+. Offering an enthralling glimpse into unexplored planets and otherworldly landscapes, the videos promise unprecedented encounters with intricate space battles and the cosmic frontier.

The webOS zone also presents imaginative stories that are sure to captivate adventure lovers. Scenes from Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ invite spectators to step into the epic landscape of middle-earth and feel the irresistible allure of sweeping action, harrowing journeys and the rise of one of the greatest villains of all time: the Dark Lord Sauron.

What’s more, fans of fighting games will be delighted with a clip of Tekken 8, set to be released on 26 January by Bandai Namco Entertainment and expected to be one of the best games of the genre this year.

Established in 2014, LG’s webOS platform has emerged as a global leader with its evolution into one of the most widely used smart TV platforms, with a continuously expanding user base. Boasting a compelling selection of content for LG Smart TVs around the world, the company delivers an extensive collection by maintaining valuable partnerships with more than 3 500 content providers. LG’s decade-long commitment to fostering strong relationships with streaming service partners has enhanced the home entertainment experience for millions of customers worldwide.

LG is dedicated to upholding its leadership position in the realm of viewing experiences with technological advancements and content curation. Through the ongoing evolution of webOS, LG strives to enrich lives by providing customers with infinite entertainment and endless inspiration.

LG’s awe-inspiring webOS zone will be on show at CES 2024 from 9-12 January in the company’s booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Center). For more information on LG products unveiled at CES 2024, please visit CES 2024 Press Kit.