Renowned cyber security researcher to deliver keynote at ITWeb’s Security Summit

Professor Hoda Alkhzaimi, co-chair of the WEF Global Future Council on Cyber Security and director of the Center for Cyber Security at New York University Abu Dhabi, has been confirmed as the first international keynote speaker at ITWeb’s Security Summit 2024.

The 19th annual edition of the ITWeb Security Summit is scheduled to take place from 4 to 6 June in Johannesburg.

Alkhzaimi’s keynote will address the impact of emerging tech sovereignty on the future of the cyber security landscape. She will examine how the increasing investments in AI, deep tech, 3D manufacturing, and quantum computing will enable new forms of attacks and create new opportunities and challenges for security and resilience.

Security Summit 2024 Registration for ITWeb's Security Summit 2024 is now open, with super early-bird discounts available until 2 February.

With a PhD in cryptanalysis from the Technical University of Denmark, Alkhzaimi’s expertise spans cryptology, cryptanalysis, security hardware and software validation, and the construction of trusted security architectures across various industries.

She is also the founder and director of the Emerging Advanced Research Acceleration for Technologies, Security, and Cryptology research lab (EMARATSEC).

Her current research includes cryptographic primitives, cyber security architectures like IOT, big data, and the effect of AI and machine learning techniques on improving security analytics.

Alkhzaimi will be joined by over 60 local and international cyber security experts who will share the latest knowledge and insights, exploring strategies and solutions to combat escalating security challenges during the two-day conference and a day of workshops.