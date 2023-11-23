WithSecure Co-Monitoring powering partners’ DRT offerings

WithSecure Co-Monitoring is a continuous monitoring service.

WithSecure (formerly known as F-Secure Business) and its recently launched Co-Monitoring service continues to power growth for partners looking to provide effective detection and response capabilities to mid-market organisations that lack in-house resources to monitor their IT infrastructure around the clock.

WithSecure Co-Monitoring is a continuous monitoring service in which WithSecure’s detection and response team investigates and provides remediation advice related to detections generated by WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).

The service, which was launched on a trial basis in May and made generally available in October, has already proved popular among partners.

“We are very excited to offer the product as part of our portfolio, because we think it will be an easy sell and a huge value-add to us. We know our customers will be excited as well. It will also show how important EDR is in today’s security world,” said Mike Lahosky, Director of Sales Enablement and Delivery at Vortalsoft.

The service is available as an add-on to WithSecure Elements EDR, a leading endpoint detection and response solution. Key benefits for Elements EDR customers include:

Monitoring (24/7 or out-of-hours) of severe-risk detections by WithSecure.

Validation and investigation of severe-risk detections by a human threat analyst.

Confirmed attacks are escalated directly to partners or on-call customers.

Threat analysts provide containment advice for fast and effective remediation.

Possibility to escalate to incident response services, with or without an IR retainer.

According to Lahosky, WithSecure Co-Monitoring has allowed them to make significant, demonstrable security improvements for customers that have already taken the service into use.

“The benefit to them is that we have also bridged a number of gaps with this service in regard to critical patching, which helps us as an MSP to know that we can help our customers be more secure. I’m also able to show them, through the dashboard, their patch and security status, especially when it affects their critical servers. In a way, it allows us to push our customers to be as secure as possible,” he said.

WithSecure Elements, which can be managed by a trusted service provider or in-house, provides organisations with the flexibility to pick and choose the capabilities they need via different modules. Available modules include Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Detection and Response, Vulnerability Management, Collaboration Protection and the recently added Cloud Security Posture Management.

More information on Vortalsoft’s experience offering WithSecure Co-monitoring is available at https://www.withsecure.com/en/expertise/resources/co-monitoring-ga.