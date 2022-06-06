CrowdStrike ranks #1 in worldwide corporate endpoint security 2021 market shares

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, announced it continues to accelerate momentum, ranking #1 in both the overall corporate endpoint security market share and the sub-market of modern endpoint security market share in IDC’s new report: Worldwide Corporate Endpoint Security Market Shares, 2021.



According to the report, CrowdStrike owned “12.6% corporate endpoint security market in 2021”, leapfrogging other vendors and demonstrating incredible year-over-year growth. CrowdStrike also retained its position as the largest vendor in the modern endpoint security sub-market.

IDC defines corporate endpoint security as a combination of modern endpoint security (includes endpoint protection platform and endpoint detection and response) and server security (includes endpoint security products for physical servers and cloud workloads).



According to IDC, the modern endpoint security market is growing at an accelerating pace, which “reflects a solution category that has moved from point products to multifunction, integrated platforms” and “CrowdStrike’s market ascension is a testament to its operating model, which the company has religiously adhered to since its inception. This model consists of a scalable, cloud-native platform with an expanding selection of functional modules.”

“We are proud that thousands of organisations globally trust CrowdStrike to stop breaches, which helped us leapfrog other vendors to achieve the #1 market share in endpoint security,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike.



“Stopping breaches requires a modern approach to security that relies on continuous, comprehensive endpoint visibility that spans detection, response and forensics to ensure nothing is missed. This validation is a testament to the massive scale and innovation of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, as we continue to re-define endpoint security with the world’s most deployed platform, forming the strongest foundation for the future of cyber security, including XDR.”

“The growth momentum in the worldwide corporate endpoint security market corresponds to how organisations increasingly operate with end-users working from anywhere at any time and connecting to corporate resources that are increasingly located in internet-accessible cloud platforms. In turn, end-user devices and cloud workloads for many organisations are where multiple layers of defense must seamlessly operate,” said Michael Suby, research vice-president, Security and Trust at IDC.

