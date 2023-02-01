Digital candidate management – finding the right candidates efficiently

Not everything used to be better; the job application process certainly wasn’t. Staffing contracts needed to be printed, employment ads had to be placed in all the newspapers, mountains of applications filled the mailbox, confirmations of receipt and rejection letters needed to be written and mailed… digital candidate management now provides useful tools to make the process easier, faster and more efficient for all involved.

The recruitment of personnel is one of the most complex processes in a company, particularly when everything is done manually: a contract must be written, the supervisors must approve it, HR posts the job advertisement on the website and various portals, the applications arrive via e-mail or in the post and need to be examined…

It involves a tremendous amount of work, but it’s worth the effort, of course, because you want to hire the best employees. There is a different way, however.

Digital candidate management – a one-stop solution

Today, there are efficient tools like the digital candidate management from ELO. This doesn’t just save on paper being sent back and forth between departments; job postings can be created with the press of a button and the applications arrive in a standardised format via the job portal. These can then be conveniently viewed and evaluated according to standards.

The candidate file from ELO HR Recruiting structures and organises candidate data so it’s easier to compare qualifications and reach decisions. If an application looks interesting but doesn’t fit the particular position, you can file the data in the talent pool so the candidate’s contact data can be accessed when there’s a more suitable vacancy.

The entire correspondence with the candidates can be carried out in the tool, and practical, customisable templates simplify written correspondence via e-mail. Even the sending of confirmations of receipt, invitations and rejections can be automated to save a significant amount of time.

And when you decide to hire someone, the candidate management data can easily be transferred into the employment contract and entered into a digital personnel dossier without the risk of introducing any errors through manual data entry. With a click, the other candidates receive automatically generated rejection notices so you don’t have to create and send individual rejections.

Digital personnel dossier – central and secure

Even after you’ve found the right person, systems like the ELO HR Personnel File ensure efficiency and security in managing HR data. You will also receive support during the complicated onboarding process.

With the digital personnel file, all documents are stored in a central location and can be accessed at any time. Checklists also help provide an optimal overview. All relevant dates and deadlines are automatically monitored. Is Ms Schneider’s 15-year anniversary with the company coming up? You will receive a reminder. Did Mr Brunner successfully complete his probationary period? The system will let you know.

Employees can request changes on their own (change in marriage status, home address, etc), which are then approved or rejected. All this personal data is protected with modern encryption technology to ensure no one has access without the required permissions. There are also comprehensive accommodations for legally mandated data protection.

With our solutions, your HR department will have more time for what really matters: the people.

Would you like more information about digital candidate management, the digital personnel file or a different product for your HR department? Our team is glad to help.