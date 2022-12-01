Sage Intacct Planning debuts in SA

Sage, a provider of HR and payroll software for SMEs, has introduced Sage Intacct Planning to the local market.

Sage Intacct Planning is a cloud-based financial planning and analysis software solution, which helps SMEs move away from using uncontrolled, inflexible, and unsecured spreadsheets, the comopany says.

The product was designed with SME’s in mind and, according to Sage, is ieasy to use for both finance and operations teams, and can be fully managed without the support of IT teams.

Gerhard Hartman, VP of medium business for Sage Africa and Middle East, says the solution is easy to use, powerful, and standalone. SMEs can deploy and begin using Sage Intacct Planning in just a few hours to overcome budgeting and planning frustrations, put planning best practices to work, and free up time to focus on strategy, he adds.

The product supports bi-directional integration with Sage Intacct Core Financials, which enables customers to use their existing general ledger accounts and dimensions to manage actuals, budgets and forecasts seamlessly.

Other features include ‘what-if’ scenario modelling, multi-currency planning and reporting, as well as advanced modelling which allows users to build budgets tailored to the organisation, and rolling forecasts which make it easy to modify plans as business conditions change.

The company’s director of product marketing for the region, Mohammed Mosam, adds: “The past few years have proven that those who react quickly to change are more likely to succeed.”

He says Sage Intacct Planning provides customers "with best practices and pre-built functionality so they can focus on the financial insights rather than wrangling spreadsheets”.