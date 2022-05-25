How to optimise your cloud and mobile workflows

Workflow in a cloud and mobile world

The cloud era is here to stay. By 2020, more than three-quarters of small to mid-sized businesses will have fully adopted cloud computing – twice as many as there were in 2015.

All of this makes sense. Cloud storage services such as Dropbox and productivity tools such as Google Apps for Work and Microsoft Office 365 offer smarter ways to collaborate, communicate and scale as you grow, along with price points that keep you agile and efficient.

