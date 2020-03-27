Working remotely with seamless online access

Given the current situation South Africans are experiencing, having to work remotely from our homes has become a necessity. At Sabinet, we understand the importance of being able to access vital information, irrespective of where you are. Therefore, we would like to remind our clients that online access to our information services continues as normal and is simple to do. All that’s needed is a stable Internet connection, a compatible browser and the correct login credentials.

Working remotely can be tricky for some of us, as we as we are all adjusting to change and, in these times, with the influx of hearsay and fake news, it’s important to be wary of the sources from which we choose to access our information. Sabinet makes available a variety of invaluable and credible information services.

Sabinet’s Legal Information Services are user-friendly and cover SA Gazettes, National and Provincial Legislation, Municipal By-laws, and tracking of various Bills and parliamentary documents as and when they move through our judicial system – from first draft to finished product. We even have a gazette archive which stretches back over a hundred years.

Keeping abreast of regulations, especially with current events in mind, is critical and that is where the use of Sabinet’s National Legislation (NetLaw) comes in.

We would like to remind users that once you’re logged in, your session will be ‘remembered’ for a period of days. Rather than logging out when you’re done searching, simply navigate away from the Sabinet page and, when you return at a later time, you won’t have worry about inputting those details again.

If a user doesn’t have access to a computer, browsing via their mobile phone is also an option. Sabinet services incorporate optimised mobile design. and we offer our users the opportunity to download content for offline viewing at a later time.

Sabinet’s African Journal collection is the biggest of its kind and spans a massive body of peer-reviewed research covering a variety of disciplines. With our robust search functionality, it is easy to find what you’re looking for. Search by journal, by title, by author, by date/year or, if all you’ve got to go on is a simple snippet of text, you can even search by the exact word or phrase. We want you to find what you’re looking for and so we’ve made it easy to obtain both accurate and focused results.

For our libraries, librarians and library-users, while COVID-19 does mean the closure of these public spaces, their access to our resources doesn’t cease. With Sabinet’s Library Management Systems, libraries are positioned to both help and be helped to provide the best online service during these times. Streamlining the management of your library’s resources through the multitude of tools which Sabinet can offer means that, in turn, your end-users can benefit from an integrated system. Cataloguing by way of SabiCat; library inter-lending services through Request; together with WorldCat Discovery means that connecting your library to the world becomes much, much easier. Libraries can offer their vast digital collections to their users through CONTENT and, by way of EZproxy, can even deliver various content types (such as e-books and e-journals) to these same users as long as they have a connection to the Internet.

With the uncertain times lying ahead of us, we want to remind our clients that we remain committed to continue the services that we provide. At Sabinet, we take great pride in the credibility of each and every one of the library and information services we are host to. For the time being: stay home, stay safe, and let Sabinet bring its knowledge base to you.

