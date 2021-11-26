Call for Cape Town youth to join ICT Kickstarter initiative

The City of Cape Town, together with its strategic business partner the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi), is inviting young Capetonians interested in technology to sign up for the ICT Kickstarter programme.

The fully-funded three-month course will cover entry-level ICT skills, as well as personal and professional development modules, according to the city.

“With the ICT Kickstarter programme, more Capetonian youths will have a chance to join this exciting industry,” it states.

“The full-time programme will allow you to work with peers, participate in group learning, and practise your problem-solving skills to prepare you for the world of work.”

Cape Town boasts a thriving tech ecosystem, being the home of tech heavyweights such as Naspers, Takealot, Aerobotics, Clickatell, GetSmarter, Yoco and Sweepsouth, to name a few.

The Cape Town-Stellenbosch corridor contains 450 tech firms employing between 40 000 and 50 000 people, making the ecosystem bigger than Nairobi and Lagos combined.

The city advises that those looking to sign-up for the programme must be open to critical feedback to help them develop and learn, be excited by the prospect of honing their digital skills, and want to develop work-ready skills.

Applicants must be South African citizens, currently unemployed, between the ages of 18 and 28, and have a minimum of a matric National Senior Certificate.

In addition, they must be based in the City of Cape Town metropole area, be able to attend full-time training from Mondays to Fridays, and be available from January to March 2022. It also notes that preference will be given to the Black, Coloured and Asian racial groups.

Applications can be submitted by clicking here.