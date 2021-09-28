Huawei DIGIX Lab to empower developers on the African continent

For developers out there, having a designated space to go to when working on your next big app idea will without a doubt play an instrumental role in the successful development of your app as well as its growth.



The Huawei DIGIX Lab in Johannesburg is another way that Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is proving its continued involvement and investment in the growth of app development and the people behind it across Africa.

In the spirit of collaborative innovation, the DIGIX Lab will allow developers to experience Huawei's open capabilities and devices firsthand, master and share knowledge through hands-on practise and guidance, and directly access the HMS ecosystem. They will also have the chance to network, idea share and collaborate with fellow app developers.

When you visit the lab, you will have access to Huawei devices, which you can use in real-time to perform app adaptation verification that will help you experience more comprehensive hardware debugging capabilities. Sounds like a great opportunity to make sure your app is Huawei device ready.

Another impressive thing to note about having access to this lab is the wealth of knowledge you will receive from the minute you walk in. The DIGIX Lab is divided into three main zones where developers, partners and tech enthusiasts can connect, communicate and collaborate.

For instance, the Experience zone is where a bank of screens provides loads of information about various parts of the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem. As the lab grows, other devices will be added in this zone, including tablets, PCs, wearables and VR glasses. Definitely something to look forward to. This will provide you with a chance to interact with these technologies, allowing you to plan and scope out potential collaborations.

The Enable zone is a meeting facility where you will be able to host events. Any developer who is seeking help or facing any challenges can receive hands-on support from Huawei’s technical engineers or business leaders. The Enable zone will also house debug terminals to support developers with resources.

The third zone, the Engage zone, is a multi-purpose space with a collaboration area and training rooms to support community building. Developer programmes such as integration training, workshops, industry and networking events will be held in this area. Additionally, tech buffs or individual developers can also book the space to host community events related to mobile app development.

Huawei’s DIGIX Lab project consists of seven labs globally, located in Singapore, Dusseldorf in Germany, Moscow in Russia, Dubai in the UAE, Mexico City in Mexico, Dublin in Ireland and now Johannesburg in the Republic of South Africa.

With this innovative new offering, Huawei continues to prove the high esteem in which it holds its African developers from across the continent.

Readers interested in learning more about the DIGIX Lab are invited to contact the lab by e-mailing developersa@huawei.com to request an in-person or virtual tour of the facilities. They are also invited to visit the DIGIX Lab website by clicking here for more information.

