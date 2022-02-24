Motsepe Foundation names global innovation finalists

The Motsepe Foundation and US-based Milken Institute have selected 25 agritech finalist teams to be part of their global innovation prize programme.

Unveiled last April, the multimillion-rand Milken-Motsepe initiative called on entrepreneurs to find technological solutions that enhance the agriculture, energy, education and health sectors.

The 25 finalist teams – representing 17 countries from around the world – were chosen from entries from more than 3 300 people from 105 countries across six continents. Each finalist team receives $10 000 (R152 762) to further develop and test their designs.

“Good ideas can − and will − change the world and we are pleased to see how many people from around the world submitted their ideas to help farmers, alleviate poverty and transform our food systems in ways that will ensure food security for generations,” says Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, co-founder and CEO of the Motsepe Foundation.

“We are excited to see the ideas of the finalists take shape and get tested in the field. More than tech-driven innovation, we need new approaches to agri-business that protect, preserve and enhance the contributions of farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

According to a statement, the 25 teams each have one year to demonstrate the effectiveness of their ideas in field tests on small and medium farms in Africa.

A panel of judges will evaluate their solutions based on the ability to increase net economic value to the farmer, increase productivity at harvest and/or decrease post-harvest loss, reduce costs for farmers, provide a viable and sustainable business model, be implemented by small and medium farms in Africa, as well as develop or integrate innovative technologies.

“We have structured the programme to be beneficial to all who compete,” adds Dr Emily Musil Church, senior director in the Milken Institute’s Centre for Global Market Development.

“More than simply a competition, we are providing opportunities for these entrepreneurs to connect, experiment, grow and get their ideas seen. Having a robust field test period allows for data generation and adaptation in a real-world environment so the innovations can be ready for scale and further investment.”

The Milken Institute has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to support finalist teams in conducting their field tests and measuring results.

“Achieving zero hunger and no poverty across the world are huge challenges that require radical action,” states Michael Dunford, WFP regional director for Eastern Africa.

“Prize competitions like this one are powerful tools that can galvanise a global community of solvers to accelerate systems enhancement for smallholder farmers in Africa and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The World Food Programme is proud to partner with the Milken Institute in this endeavour.”

In April 2023, the judges will award a $1 million (R15.3 million) grand prize, with additional prize money distributed among second and third place winners.

Additionally, a prize for the most creative use of fourth industrial revolution technologies and a people’s choice prize will be awarded.

To view the list of finalists, click here.