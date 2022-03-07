Konica Minolta devices receive international accreditation once again

AccurioPress C14000.

Konica Minolta South Africa, a leader in commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce two of its recently launched high-speed colour digital printing systems, the AccurioPress C14000 and C4080 Series, have earned international certification. The series has been awarded FograCert Validation Printing System (VPS) certification from Fogra, a highly regarded research institute in Germany. Fogra recognises print production systems that demonstrate a commitment to international ISO standards, based on strict, measurable criteria.

The Fogra accreditation follows extensive testing in various printing conditions with testing covering a wide range of capabilities. These capabilities included gloss and fluorescence, colour accuracy, uniformity, permanence and light fastness PDF/X conformance and proofing of substrate colour. Other factors considered in testing were likelihood of fading, long- and short-term repeatability, print rub resistance, colourimetric tone value transfer, tone value reproduction limits, image register and resolving power and margin information.

The AccurioPress C14000/C12000 Series, launched globally in 2020, represents Konica Minolta’s solutions for the high-volume toner printing segment. This series provides high-volume CMYK cut-sheet toner presses complete with advanced automation to significantly increase production and produce unparalleled quality and consistency print after print.

AccurioPress C4080.

The AccurioPress C4080 Series was launched in 2021, offers a versatile digital tool that serves as an all-in-one print powerhouse, with features to streamline workflow and print output to consistently exceed customer expectations. According to Edmund Jacobs, production print manager at Konica Minolta South Africa: “The series represents entry- and mid-level presses that help customers rethink their image-centric communications and printing. Adaptability is key in 2022 to our customers and we need to continue to showcase agility and digitisation from beginning to end.”

Jacobs adds: "At Konica Minolta South Africa, our goal is to increase and maximise the profitability and efficiency of our clients by supplying the most innovative and efficient technology available. We continue to achieve this through intuitive products and by understanding our customers’ fast evolving needs. While we are certainly honoured to receive this global recognition – it simply reaffirms the quality of the products we have been supplying our customers for many years.”

Fogra found that the Konica Minolta AccurioPress C14000 and C4080 Series "fulfilled all criteria of this programme in the tested configurations". The presses are now certified when running the optional EFI Fiery, or Konica Minolta controllers.

Core to both platforms, Konica Minolta’s IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer performs automatic engine set-up and front-to-back registration prior to printing. This ensures excellent print quality and accuracy, while maintaining repeatability between jobs. The IQ-501 enhanced auto inspection options provide expanded inspection performance, verifying print quality and detecting streaks and spots as well as blemishes.

Earlier this year, both Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000/C12000 and AccurioPress C4080/C4070 also received Idealliance Digital Press Certification and Idealliance SO/PAS 15339 System Certification. Learn more about these and other Konica Minolta print production devices online.