Wisenet earns spot on G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards

Wisenet, a division of Adapt IT and a global leader in the development and supply of cloud software management solutions for corporate and vocational training providers, today announced it has been named one of G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards, on the EMEA sellers list. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic timely reviews from real users.

This is Wisenet’s first time appearing on one of G2’s Best Software lists, earning its place this year.

"Wisenet has received numerous badges on G2 in the past year, but being a ‘Best Software Awards Winner’ has proven that Wisenet has reached new heights. We are honoured to be recognised for this prestigious achievement and could not have done it without our loyal customers,” says Guy Saben, Marketing Manager of Wisenet.

“As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100 000+ software and services companies in 2 000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they’ve earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence.”

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2’s Software Sellers or Software Products “Best Of” lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

Out of thousands of contenders, G2 customers have chosen Wisenet as one of the very best. Only software that provides exceptional value, creates a close-knit community and receives top-notch reviews climb the Best Software ranks.

To learn more about the G2 awards, view G2’s 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2’s methodology.