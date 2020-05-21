SGT Solutions achieves Level One BB-BEE status

Dr Vincent Scholtz, CEO at SGT Solutions.

Foremost ICT solutions system integrator SGT Solutions is proud to announce the company has advanced to the highest level of broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

SGT Solutions is now officially recognised as a Level One contributor, which means customers will be able to reflect the maximum 135% of their procurement spend on their scorecard and collaborate with the very best skills the market has to offer.

Dr Vincent Scholtz, CEO of SGT Solutions, emphasises that this latest development empowers the company’s value proposition to the ICT sector and has ignited its plans of transformation in synergy with the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

In February 2019, SGT joined the AEEI group to become a majority black-owned company. This accelerated its transformation, which is now also reflected in its B-BBEE status. Dr Scholtz affirmed the company's commitment to furthering its transformation journey in pursuit of a sustainable, successful South Africa.

“This is a significant accomplishment and we are delighted with our Level One B-BBEE achievement. SGT is optimistic about our future and this achievement is yet another stepping-stone towards growing a thriving business in South Africa,” Scholtz says.

Being a fully South African black-owned entity, SGT believes the improved certification shows acknowledgement of its contribution to uplifting South African communities and underscores its unwavering commitment to the needs of its customers. Furthermore, this focused improvement of its B-BBEE certification also confirms SGT’s status as a highly proficient organisation cultivating consummate skills and robust relationships with selected internationally recognised OEM solution providers.

SGT Solutions’ core strength is to champion a value-added customer experience by offering solutions that yield tangible benefits and differentiation to its customers.

“We make it happen because of our extraordinary people!” adds Scholtz.