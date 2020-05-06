Huawei P40 lite coming soon to SA

Huawei has confirmed its P40 lite device will be available from its online store and all mobile operators later this month.

This after the company rolled out three new smartphones in the P40 series in March, noting that a “liter” version in the series will be first to launch in the South African market.

The P40 lite is the Chinese-based smartphone brand’s second smartphone to launch with the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem locally after the Huawei Y7p. HMS is Huawei’s alternative ecosystem to Google Mobile Service.

Huawei claims the P40 lite is more elegant, powerful, sophisticated and robust than its predecessors and specifically engineered to offer an unparalleled entertainment experience.

Featuring a 6.4-inch display with 90.6% screen-to-body ratio, the device is powered by the Kirin 810 chipset and runs on EMUI 10.0.1 based on the Android 10 operating system.

The smartphone is equipped with a 48MP artificial intelligence (AI) quad camera, 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage memory.

“The Huawei P40 lite doesn’t only cater for photographs. Its video functionality is of equal quality and comes with a powerful AI video editor to make editing easier. The video editor can intelligently trim footage, add background music, and easily incorporate various transition effects. The smartphone’s video editing tools enable you to shoot, edit and upload your videos and vlogs in a matter of minutes.”

It features a 4 200MAh battery and 40W Huawei SuperCharge support for lower power consumption and long-lasting battery life.

The Huawei P40 lite will be available in three colours: Sakura Pink, Midnight Black and Crush Green.

Huawei says it is still finalising the pricing, and will share that in a week or two.