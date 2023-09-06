BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Telecoms

WACS submarine cable to be fully repaired this week

Sibahle Malinga
By Sibahle Malinga, ITWeb senior news journalist.
Johannesburg, 06 Sep 2023
Read time 2min 30sec
Comments (0)
The cable breaks significantly disrupted SA’s internet connectivity.
The cable breaks significantly disrupted SA’s internet connectivity.

Restoration work on the broken undersea cables is progressing well, with full restoration of the West Africa Cable System (WACS) submarine cable expected by the end of today, says Openserve.

According to the infrastructure provider, local fibre infrastructure providers have been taking action to resolve disruptions in internet connectivity services, following the recent unprecedented damage to three major west coast undersea internet cables, which thrust the country into connectivity chaos.

The damage to critical undersea cables – the Western African Cable System, South Atlantic 3 and later, the African Coast to Europe – exposed the redundancy of undersea cables during times of catastrophic disruptions.

See also

SA fibre operators hit by dual submarine cable break

Liquid Dataport reroutes traffic from snapped subsea cables

In a statement sent to ITWeb, Openserve CEO Althon Beukes states: “Openserve has been collaborating with the consortium partners to facilitate the restoration of the cables and anticipates the WACS cable will be restored by today, 6 September.”

“The team has made remarkable progress and although the impact on Openserve was limited due to our investment in other international cable capacity, the restoration will reinstate our customers’ latency and redundancy on the WACS cable.”

The WACS system lands in SA at Yzerfontein, Western Cape, while the SAT-3/WACS system enters the country at Melkbosstrand, Western Cape.

The WACS cable consists of four fibre pairs and is 14 530km in length, linking from Yzerfontein in the Western Cape of SA, to London in the UK.

A strong turbidity current in the Congo River undersea canyon was cited as the possible cause for the breakage of the first two cables.

The cable breaks significantly disrupted SA’s internet connectivity and resulted in South African internet service providers diverting their internet traffic onto other subsea cables as part of their disaster recovery process to offer high redundancy.

Matone Ditlhake, CEO of telecoms infrastructure provider Corridor Africa, previously told ITWeb the impact of the cable failures reverberated across SA, affecting network operators and internet users alike, resulting in delayed website loading times and potential service interruptions.

“Weather permitting, we anticipate the cables will be fully restored to operational status by the second week of September. Corridor Africa Technologies is steadfastly monitoring the situation and working in close cooperation with South African telecommunications companies to minimise the impact of these disruptions,” Ditlhake noted at the time.

The Wireless Access Providers Association (WAPA) previously expressed concern on how the disaster highlights the vulnerability of SA’s internet infrastructure, exposing potential risks that could have far-reaching consequences, if not addressed.

“SA's dependence on undersea internet cables demands a robust and forward-thinking strategy. Embracing redundancy, diversification and innovative technologies can pave the way for a more resilient digital landscape,” said Paul Colmer, WAPA exco member.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.