Redstor: Championing gender equality, empowering female talent

Women's Month.

As South Africa celebrates Women's Month, Redstor, a born-in-the cloud software vendor and provider of the smarter cloud backup platform of choice for managed service providers (MSPs), is putting the spotlight on its commitment to gender equality and female empowerment.

Dedicated to nurturing a diverse talent pool, Redstor has established the Women's Impact Network (WINTribe). This initiative, conceived by women for inclusivity and diversity, also engages male allies in its mission. It aims to create an atmosphere where everyone, irrespective of gender, can flourish.

Central to the WINTribe ethos is the establishment of a workspace that values diverse perspectives and contributions. "Through meticulously crafted mentorship initiatives, upskilling programmes and dynamic leadership development, we empower our team members to achieve professional success," says Linda Misauer, VP of Software Security and Chair of the Women's Impact Network at Redstor.

The recruitment process at Redstor is committed to ensuring a rich tapestry of potential hires. By addressing unconscious biases and gender-specific challenges via training, Redstor aspires to provide an environment conducive to holistic growth. By emphasising unique viewpoints and promoting a setting of respect and parity, Redstor ensures that female talent is recognised and celebrated, substantially enriching the company's overall achievements.

Misauer shares her journey: "Navigating a male-dominated industry presented its challenges, yet continuous learning, networking and a supportive environment at Redstor have been pivotal in overcoming these barriers. It’s essential to remember that challenges mould resilience and foster growth, and with the right team and mindset, one can rise above any obstacle."

Contrary to common perception, Redstor's approach to gender equality is not about favouritism. It is about ensuring diversity in decision-making. The company employs a blend of quantitative and qualitative metrics, monitoring recruitment, gauging employee satisfaction and evaluating the impact of the WINTribe initiative. The goal is a continual refinement of strategies to make inclusivity and diversity an ongoing reality.

Redstor’s commitment to women extends beyond its office walls. By actively participating in community initiatives, offering mentorship programmes that pairs seasoned leaders with emerging talents, hosting knowledge sessions and conducting regular workshops, seminars and training sessions, the company provides women with the resources they need to excel in their careers.

As Women's Month unfolds, Redstor remains unwavering in its dedication to constructing a future where every individual, regardless of gender, is poised to achieve and contribute significantly to the collective success of the organisation.