Insurance medicals made simple, 1Life Insurance launches RecoMed digital booking platform

If we have learnt anything over the past pandemic years, it has been that tech is our ally when it comes to accessing the services and connections that we need to survive and thrive, including healthcare. Testament to the power of collaboration with leading industry partners is South Africa’s leading direct life insurer, 1Life Insurance, which has partnered with Dis-Chem, a leading pharmacy provider, to launch a bespoke HIV test booking platform with health-tech leader, RecoMed. An HIV test is a basic requirement for life insurance products in the country and providing access to rapid testing at key stores nationwide helps consumers secure the life cover they need quickly and efficiently.

RecoMed, the fastest growing online healthcare marketplace and booking platform in South Africa, also provides innovative tech solutions to a range of healthcare industry companies. RecoMed powers online bookings for health assessments, flu vaccines, baby consultations and immunisation programmes for major pharmacy providers in South Africa. This platform functionality has now been expanded to enable rapid HIV testing for prospective 1Life clients. 1Life clients will be able to use the RecoMed platform to swiftly book tests, enhancing the client experience and underwriting process.

Sheraan Amod, RecoMed’s CEO, explains: “We relish this opportunity to simplify the HIV test booking process for 1Life customers and financial advisers, in partnership with Dis-Chem, one of the leading pharmacy providers in the country. This new initiative falls squarely within our core mission of enabling easy and convenient digital healthcare bookings for all South Africans.”

Rinaldo Mazonccini, Senior Manager at 1Life, says: “We want our customer sign-up experience for a life policy to be straightforward, convenient, pleasant and quick. The HIV test is an integral part of the underwriting process, and it shouldn’t be a pain-point for our clients. We believe that enabling 24/7 bookings for HIV testing via Dis-Chem and RecoMed is an optimal solution.”

Amod concludes: “We are delighted to provide the technology to enable this important initiative by 1Life. This is another example of how tech can keep us connected to healthcare services and help us qualify for essential products such as life insurance. Tech-powered solutions are helping people because they genuinely make their lives easier and better.”