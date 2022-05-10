Kyocera SA partners with Thunderbolt to take TASKalfa Pro 15000c to commercial print market

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa has partnered with commercial print and packaging supply company Thunderbolt Solutions to make the benefits of inkjet quality and flexibility available to a broader market.

Thunderbolt Solutions, which represents some of the world’s leading brands in the country, will distribute Kyocera Document Solutions’ first production press, the TASKAlfa Pro 15000c.

The high-speed production printer is an SRA3-format sheetfed four-colour inkjet with a top speed of 150 A4 impressions per minute. It’s priced to compete with mid-range dry toner presses and aimed at transactional variable data work, direct mail, educational and scholastic work, and litho overprinting markets. It handles full colour and is also suited to overprinting variable data black or spots onto pre-printed offset shells.

“Thunderbolt Solutions is a household name in the print industry in South Africa and has long been associated with leading world-class brands,” says Heidie-Mari Middel, Production Specialist at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. “Technology trends have started to swing in favour of inkjet and the TASKalfa Pro 15000c device has a strong value proposition, making it a valuable addition to the Thunderbolt stable. It is an easy-to-operate, high-speed inkjet press with low maintenance costs, low power consumption, making it an attractive choice.”

“There are many inkjet print vendors in the market, but very few have a strong offering in the A3 colour production speed cutsheet segment,” says Gavin van Rensburg, Digital Press Sales Manager at Thunderbolt Solutions. “The TASKalfa Pro 15000c successfully addresses this gap. Kyocera is a well-known brand, having been an OEM supplier of inkjet head technology for many years. Commercial printers and print service providers are looking for high-speed, low-cost-per-copy printing solutions. With the introduction of the TASKalfa Pro 15000c, we see an opportunity to offer this innovative product to our customers.”

Van Rensburg says the significant benefits of high-speed inkjet in A3 format is yet to be fully realised by prospective clients, but that they are quickly discovering the value of the TASKalfa Pro 15000c in most print shops.

“Runs have become shorter, requiring very short set-up, and job changeovers and deadlines are more time-sensitive,” Van Rensburg says. “At the same time, print quality is extremely important. The TASKalfa Pro 15000c offers high-quality printing, long-life components and productivity that customers can rely on.”

The press is known for high efficiency and low energy consumption, making it an economical way to print in large quantities, and for maintaining consistent high-quality digital print in the A3/A4 format which, up to now, has been a challenge. Inkjet precision printing enables printing of consistently high quality, ensuring superior results at high printing speeds.

Middel says Kyocera will benefit from Thunderbolt Solutions' strong reputation as a leading supplier to the printing industry. “In addition, future products developed by Kyocera in this segment will automatically have a well-defined route to market through the Thunderbolt sales network.”

“Kyocera brand awareness in the commercial print market will be heightened due to our focused sales approach and increased sales activity,” says Van Rensburg. “Thunderbolt is building a strong funnel of sales prospects.’’

To take a deeper look into this inkjet world, Thunderbolt will be hosting a roadshow in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town this May. International inkjet presenters from their various principals will discuss current and future trends and this will also be a learning opportunity for curious minds. Topics including low-cost production to product automation will be covered and industry experts will be available to answer questions. Register by clicking here.

Details:

Johannesburg – 9 and 10 May, Wanderers Club

Durban – 11 May, Mount Edgecombe Country Club

Cape Town – 12 and 13 May, King David Mowbray Golf Club

Speakers include:

Bui Burke – Senior VP Sales, Screen Europe

Deon Wepener – Expert Production Print Solutions, Kyocera Europe

Edi Venturin – Regional Business Manager, Agfa

Gareth Wheeldon – Sales Executive, Komori UK

Foreword by Jean Lloyd of Jean Lloyd Consulting