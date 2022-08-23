Due to lockdown restrictions, it has been two and a half years since we, The CRM Team, have been able to host an in-person event with customers and prospects. So, when the President announced that hard lockdown was finally over, our team was hard at work to ensure that we get back to live in-person events again.

On 17 August, we hosted our customers and prospects for a ‘What’s new in Dynamics 365 and Power Platform’ breakfast seminar at the Microsoft SA office, in Bryanston. Microsoft is innovating at a rapid pace, and our objective with this event was to bring our customers and prospects up to date with what is new and how it can unlock possibilities within their organisations.

This seminar was well-attended by our customers and prospects from various organisations. On arrival, they were well received with breakfast, before going into the auditorium where the programme was held.

Wynand Roos, Managing Director of The CRM Team, took customers and prospects through what’s new in Dynamics 365. Roos discussed many fascinating topics in relation to Dynamics Marketing, Sales, Customer Service, Customer Insights and Customer Voice.

In Dynamics Marketing, Roos explained to the attendees how they can target customers based on real-time event-triggered customer journeys, how to elevate customer experiences, Dynamics Marketing: investment areas, data and AI (artificial intelligence), and many more.

In Dynamics Sales, Roos touched on the roadblocks to selling, investment areas in sales, forecasting and pipeline intelligence, conversation intelligence, sales accelerator and process automation, engaging efficiently with customers, choosing the right engagement plan for customers and so much more.

Under the topic Dynamics Customer Service, Roos discussed the investment areas, visual customisation of Power BI embedded analytics, simplifying administration with the new customer service ​admin centre application, teams integration,​ engaging with customers in Dynamics 365 Customer Service Community​ and much more.

In Dynamics Customer Insights, Roos spoke through the investment areas, customer understanding, how to easily and quickly get insights and power your business processes, expanding semantic type support for activities and entities, and how to enable seamless data interoperability across ​Dynamics 365 applications.

The last topic Roos discussed under 'what’s new in Dynamics 365' was Dynamics Customer Voice, where he overviewed the investment areas on customer voice, allowing file upload option for external survey responders​, getting detailed e-mail delivery status and sharing and co-authoring surveys with your team in a seamless way.

After Wynand Roos’ presentation, we had Microsoft’s Technical Specialist, Michael O’Donovan, who discussed 'what’s new in Microsoft Power Platform'.

O’Donovan introduced our attendees to Power Apps, to empower everyone to create apps to solve business challenges. He touched on how to turn images and designs into apps, for example, sketching a form and turning it into an app with Power Apps express design. O’Donovan went further to introduce the Creator Kit for Power Apps and Native Apps to the attendees.

He then went on to elaborate on how businesses can automate business processes across Power Automate, using robotic process automation hosted machine. He touched on using Power Virtual Agents to build intelligent bots for customers and employees in minutes and Power Pages to build engaging site experiences.

To end off the wonderful event, Mark James and Selby Bopape, The CRM Team’s Specialist Technical Trainers, discussed change management and user adoption. The duo touched on seven reasons why tech projects fail, The CRM Team’s adoption plan for user adoption and the three phases in user adoption.

The event was a great success and attendees left with a wealth of new knowledge. We look forward to hosting more events like these in the future!