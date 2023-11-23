BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Outsourcing and Managed Services

Case study video: Simplify your data management: Learn from SA Home Loans’ journey with data virtualisation

Issued by iOCO
Johannesburg, 23 Nov 2023
More content from iOCO Press Office
Data virtualisation can transform data management.
Data virtualisation can transform data management.

Working with data across various sources can be difficult at the best of times, especially when the data is in different formats and not presented in a logical way.

Watch this video case study and hear how the team at SA Home Loans, together with iOCO and Denodo, collaborated to achieve effective strategies for managing diverse data sources and maximising their potential.

You’ll hear from SA Home Loans, which shares its firsthand experience of facing these data challenges and how the company successfully addressed them through data virtualisation.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from this journey and discover how data virtualisation can transform your data management.

Get more information here.`

Watch the video here.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.