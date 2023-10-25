#GOBOKKE
Book your complimentary spot at ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit on 31 October

Issued by ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit
Johannesburg, 25 Oct 2023
The summit aims to help companies navigate cloud and data centre solution offerings.
The 2023 ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit scheduled for 31 October at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg, will convene industry leaders, tech experts and practitioners to explore the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in cloud computing and data centre management.

Under the theme "Optimisation as a catalyst to business success", the 2023 summit has been tailored for the African audience.

Attendance is free of charge for IT professionals and decision-makers from end-user organisations.

Nomvuyo Tena, executive producer of the summit, says the agenda covers technical and strategic topics, ranging from selecting optimal models and tools, managing and developing cloud skills, to realising a return on investment, and enhancing efficiency and competitiveness in an increasingly challenging economic environment.

From the keynote to other expert speakers and panelists, the summit aims to help organisations navigate cloud and data centre solution offerings and the regulatory environment, while staying budget-conscious and achieving strategic goals.

Juanita Clark, co-founder and CEO of Digital Council Africa, will set the tone for the day's discussions with a keynote on accelerating Africa's digitisation. Clark will delve into the investment opportunities in Africa's digital economy, and cloud and data centre solutions in particular.

Book your seat

If your organisation is a significant end-user of data centre and cloud solutions, products and services, and you are involved in their implementation, you qualify for a complimentary pass. Seats are limited – book yours today.

