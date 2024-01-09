Samsung unveils AI integration strategy at CES 2024

Samsung CEO Jong-Hee Han presents at CES 2024.

Samsung has unveiled its strategy to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its devices. TheSouth Korean electronics giant aims to improve the connected device experience for users, focusing on safety, inclusivity and energy efficiency.

The announcement was made at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas this week,

Jong-Hee Han, CEO and head of Samsung’s device eXperience (DX) division, emphasised the role of AI in enhancing daily lives while maintaining a nonintrusive approach. “With the emergence of artificial intelligence, better experiences will redefine how we live. Samsung’s portfolio of devices, along with the pursuit of open collaboration will help bring AI and hyper-connectivity to all (Samsung customers),” he said.

The tech company has made a number of new product announcements at CES and outlined its plan to make AI the invisible conductor of everyday life, orchestrating everything from the fridge to the TV.

During the CES press conference, Jonathan Gabrio, head of connected experience centre at Samsung Electronics America, discussed several AI innovations across Samsung's product line-up.

Notable examples include:

The new Galaxy Book4 laptop series features AI capabilities which can turn Samsung Galaxy smartphones’ camera into a PC webcam amongst others. The laptop also comes with Microsoft’s AI companion Copilot which was released last year.

The integration of AI into the Samsung QLED 8K TV, automatically enhancing image quality and the listening experience.

Samsung's SmartThings platform allows users to control various devices, including the AI-equipped home robot Ballie, capable of navigating the home, interacting with devices, and projecting visual aids on walls.

The new 4-door Flex refrigerator with AI Family Hub employs AI vision to suggest recipes based on its contents.

As with any AI-enabled technology, there are security concerns with how the tech uses the data it gathers from the user. To address this, Samsung will rely on its security solution, Samsung Knox Matrix, which now provides end-to-end encryption across its smartphones and smart TVs.

The expansion of Knox Vault ensures data safety on devices connected by SmartThings, such as the Neo QLED 8K TVs.

Jaeyeon Jung, executive VP and head of SmartThings, expressed excitement about how AI technology is reshaping the user-device relationship, citing spatial AI, which combines AI with data related to spatial location as a driving force for a more personalised home management experience.