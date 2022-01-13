Smollan snaps up Argility

Argility Technology Group (ATG) CEO Marko Salic says the company’s acquisition by Smollan represents a substantial investment into the business and an expanded pathway into global markets.

ATG announced its acquisition on Wednesday, noting it will become part of the global enterprise.

Globalcommerce business Smollan provides retail solutions across five continents and over 450 000 retail stores worldwide. It countsonline cleaning services platform SweepSouth among its investment ventures.

According to the statement, Smollan has acquired local software developer and supplier ATG from investment holding firm Capital Eye Investments. The acquisition has been ratified by all regulatory bodies and is effective immediately.

James Collett, chief data officer at Smollan, notes the importance of the strategic acquisition. “ATG joining the Smollan Group is a significant step forward in our strategy to expand our technology and data offering within retail and supply chain.

“We are extremely excited about the synergies which exist between the businesses, and as a leading global commerce solution company, we will be looking to grow the ATG footprint internationally. An aligned and strong culture is always foundational to creating a successful partnership, and in ATG and its people, we believe that we have found just that. We look forward to welcoming ATG into the Smollan family.”

Salic states the acquisition is one of the most important events in the history of Argility.

“ATG is immensely excited about this new phase in the history of the group. Over the past five years, we have made notable strategic investments in the acquisition of companies that have served to augment our goal of partnering with retail and supply chain organisations to help them digitise and transition into industry 4.0.

“The synergies between Argility’s vision and mission with that of Smollan made this a very appealing move for us and a good cultural fit for our group. Combining these strengths will serve to enhance ATG’s portfolio, expand our solutions and service delivery for current and future customers,” he notes.