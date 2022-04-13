Telkom connects Mpumalanga teachers, matrics

Mobile operator Telkom has partnered with the Mpumalanga Department of Education (DOE) to connect thousands of teachers and grade 12 learners.

The partnership, announced at the launch of the provincial education department’s e-learning programme last week, will see 6 700 teachers and 55 000 grade 12 learners provided with data solutions, says Telkom.

In a statement, the telco indicates its role is to be the mobile connectivity partner for the Mpumalanga DOE, adding the data solutions will enable easier online access for the teachers and matric learners.

Says Desiree Letshabo, Telkom executive: business – mobile sales: “It is every child’s right to have access to education. COVID-19 has made it more difficult for learners and teachers to interact.

“With the rapid transition to virtual learning, it became very clear there is a digital divide that exists within the education system. The learner-teacher solution will help to bridge the gap where many learners in rural parts of the province cannot easily access learning tools.”

According to the statement, the Mpumalanga education department’s e-learning programme will enable learners and teachers to access online learning tools and conduct virtual classes.

Furthermore, the department has provided each learner with a tablet and every teacher with a laptop pre-loaded with software and e-content, that is data-ready for online-offline use.

Telkom has also partnered with the Limpopo Department of Education to provide a mobile solution for voice and data.

In addition, it’s introduced the hosted business telephony (HBT) solution, which it describes as a converged solution that enables hybrid work by allowing the department to connect its fixed-line voice solution to mobile devices, making it easier for employees to work remotely.

“The HBT solution is a collaborative effort within the Telkom Group executed by BCX. This solution has assisted some of the government entities we are working with to transition into the hybrid-work model on the back of COVID-19,” Letshabo concludes.